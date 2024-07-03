Sky launches TV advertising competition to help champion sustainable local businesses

Sky is looking for the nation’s help to uncover and reward regional businesses that are committed to a more sustainable future as it launches the Sky Zero Footprint Fund ‘Local Heroes’ initiative.

Sky Media, the advertising arm of Sky, announced that its award-winning Sky Zero Footprint Fund is launching an additional initiative dedicated to SME and local businesses called ‘Local Heroes’. Launched in 2021, The Sky Zero Footprint Fund initiative was created to inspire positive behaviour change and help start-ups and established brands accelerate their sustainable initiatives nationally, using the power of TV.

The new fund brings the same promise to local and regional businesses. The ‘Sky Zero Footprint Fund Local Heroes’ will be awarding businesses across Ireland €20,000 of media value to spend on a TV campaign as well as up to €2,500 towards ad creation from a local production agency.

’The Local Heroes’ will be selected through a combination of public vote and a local judging. Aimed at any SME (shop, restaurant, service, charity, visitor attraction etc.), it will be up to the community to vote for their favourite local business into the top 10 in their area. Applicants that fall within the top 10 in their region, will progress to the final round where winners for each of the nine regions will be selected securing the TV creative and airtime.

Applications open from 3rd July and will close on 29th October, 2024. For full details and to find out how to apply for the ‘Sky Zero Footprint Fund: Local Heroes’, www.adsmartfromsky.co.uk/local-heroes.

Sky was the first media company globally to go carbon neutral in 2006 and since then has continued to use its platforms and content to encourage sustainable behaviours for a better planet.

To find out more about the original Sky Zero Footprint Fund, visit www.skymedia.co.uk/skyzerofootprintfund