Winterval – Ireland’s Christmas Festival and European City of Christmas – Waterford announces 2024 Festival dates First announcement of new Winterval Parade and Firework Show

Ireland's biggest and best-loved Christmas festival and Waterford the official European City of Christmas announce the very festive dates for Winterval 2024 as November 15th to December 23rd.

Festival organisers are as busy as elves building and creating a programme of festive fun like no other before. Directors of the Winterval Festival John Grubb and Trevor Darmody say, “We are just over 4 months from the opening of Winterval 2024 and excited to share that the programme of events is shaping up to be the most diverse, creative and fun yet. The festival team and the people of Waterford are very proud to wear the European City of Christmas badge and of course, that comes with some added pressure but that will be most definitely met as we deliver a wonderful Winterval 2024.”

While full details of some of the newer events cannot be unveiled just yet what the directors can share is that the festival’s firm favourites will most definitely be on offer with the Winterval Ice Rink, Fair Ground set for the City’s quayside while the wonderful Winterval Illuminates Lighthshow is bound for the City Centre and a first in the new events programme sees a stand-alone event for the switching on of the Christmas lights with Santa Claus in the city on November 15th and a brand new bigger and better Winterval Parade on Saturday, November 16th.”

John & Trevor say, “We are thrilled to announce that the Winterval Parade will be even bigger and better for Winterval 2024, it will have a new route, and new additions. It will also culminate in a wonderful riverside fireworks display; it will certainly be a not-to-be-missed occasion and an incredible beginning to the Winterval festival.”

Further details on the Winterval Festival will be shared over the coming weeks, for details see www.winterval.ie.

PHOTO: John Grubb & Trevor Darmody directors of Ireland's biggest and best-loved Christmas festival – Winterval announce the very festive dates for Winterval 2024 as November 15th to December 23rd -The City also celebrates being the official European City of Christmas and an even bigger and better Winterval is being planned.