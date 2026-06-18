Clem Jacob Hire Celebrating 20 years 18th Jun 2026 | Business large-1 large-2 large-3 large-4 large-5 large-6 large-7 large-8 large-9 large-10 large-11 large-12 large-13 large-14 large-15 large-16 - Munster Express Submit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.