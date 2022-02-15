Bausch + Lomb presents local gift vouchers to Oasis House

Oasis House, Waterford, which provides a safe supported place for women and children, received an unexpected bonus when Bausch + Lomb presented the charity with Waterford Gift Vouchers worth €1,000.

“Normally, we would have marked Christmas with a night out for our employees as a mark of appreciation but due to Covid-19, that was not possible,” said Mark Hennessy, Bausch + Lomb Site Lead. “Waterford Chamber of Commerce has an excellent gift voucher scheme in which over 190 local firms participate, so it was ideal for us to say ‘thank you’ to our 1,500 employees who could use the vouchers in most retail outlets in the city.”

Louise Kelly of Oasis House, at a presentation of the gift vouchers, said the organisation gets on-going support from Bausch + Lomb: “We really appreciate the help they give us and we very much appreciate the gift vouchers which will enormously benefit our clients.”

Oasis House provides a safe, supported place for women and women with their children who are victims of domestic violence as well as emergency accommodation for homeless women and children.

Gerald Hurley, Chief Executive of Waterford Chamber, promoters of the Waterford Shop Local Gift Voucher initiative, said it had been a tremendous success this year and had provided a much-needed boost for a wide range of local businesses.

“We wish to thank Bausch + Lomb for its support. The company and its employees are a mainstay of the local economy and have always supported worthwhile local initiatives,” he said.

“We are delighted that Oasis House is also to benefit from this innovative use of the vouchers. The vouchers provide a welcome boost to over 190 businesses in Waterford. This year was the most successful to date, with us processing €700,000 worth of vouchers, which were purchased by 132 companies in Waterford and also by many individuals.”