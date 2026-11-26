A man is due to be sentenced next year after pleading guilty to intimidating a witness at Waterford Courthouse.

Shane Barrett (35) with an address at 40 The Walk, Fairfield Park, Waterford, was arraigned at a sitting of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court before Judge Eugene O’Kelly this month. He pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness at Waterford Courthouse on 25 March, 2025.

Defence counsel Gareth Hayden BL stated that he was not seeking any court-directed reports to be prepared in advance of his client’s sentencing hearing.

Judge O’Kelly remanded the accused on bail until 13 January, 2027, when the case will be mentioned again for a sentencing date to be set.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power