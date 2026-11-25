The location of the Waterford shop that recently sold a €3.5 million winning lotto ticket has been revealed.

It was confirmed on Sunday 22 November that a lotto player in Waterford bagged themselves an incredible €3,539,040 following last Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot.

It was announced this morning that the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Supervalu Kilbarry, Tramore Road, Waterford, on the same day of the draw last Saturday 21 November.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner has since made contact with the Prize Claims team, and arrangements are now being made for them to collect their prize at Lottery Headquarters.

The team at SuperValu Kilbarry were delighted to discover that their store had sold the jackpot-winning ticket, with National Lottery officials attending the store this morning (Wednesday, 25 November) to officially announce it as the winning location. The Munster Express also paid a visit, where there was a clear celebratory atmosphere among both staff and customers.

Erasmus Ras, Store Manager SuperValu Kilbarry, said: “There’s huge excitement among the team at SuperValu Kilbarry after finding out that we sold Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot ticket worth over €3.5 million. It’s a fantastic moment for the store and the wider Waterford community, and I’m sure there’ll be plenty of excitement among our customers when they hear the news. We have a great team here at the store, so it’s lovely for everyone to be part of such a memorable occasion. We’d like to wish the winner all the very best and hope they enjoy celebrating their incredible win!”

Read more on this story in next week’s edition of The Munster Express, out on Tuesday 1 December.

Robyn Power