ALL TOGETHER NOW 2024 *** EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW *** ** SITE MAP **

IT’S HERE! All Together Now are so excited to throw open the gates at the beautiful grounds of Curraghmore Estate to welcome all of you festivalgoers to the 5th chapter of All Together Now. Here are some tips and hints on how to make the most of your experience with All Together Now this year! Final call for limited remaining tickets!

NEW ADDITIONS TO ATN24

The Bloom is a towering bloom of colour and light woven from bamboo poles. During the day its semi-transparent facets catch the sun to form an eliminated vault within. At night it becomes a beacon of tessellating geometric light. The Bloom beacon reaches 16m into the sky and will be the tallest bamboo structure standing in Europe. This completely unique environment is specially designed and fabricated for All Together Now Festival by bamboo artist Joseph Williams and supported by Velo.

Tucked away in the woods, the Hidden Sounds with Dingle Gin Stage makes its debut at All Together Now this year, featuring intimate performances from Fionn Regan, Muireann Bradley, David Kitt, Niamh Bury, Oisin Leech and more.

So far, Le Boom, SKREAM & Fionn Regan have been announced as special guests for this year’s festival, with more still to come – including a big one on the Lovely Days stage tomorrow!

All Together Now's fifth chapter welcomes back the All-Curious Minds Arena, a cultural hub brimming with creatives and commentators from diverse disciplines. Highlights include best-selling novelist Marian Keyes discussing her thirty-year career with broadcaster Tom Dunne, and actors Clare Dunne and Emmett J Scanlan exploring the acclaimed crime drama 'Kin' with its creator Peter McKenna. Richie Sadlier, podcaster and psychotherapist, will delve into life's complexities with novelist Peter Murphy. Plus, RTÉ Radio 1’s Louise Duffy will host a special edition of her show featuring festival musicians and loads more besides!

They are thrilled to introduce the debut of Global Solidarity Hub, a new feature of the All-Curious Minds Arena. Bringing together top practitioners and thinkers in global social justice, offering workshops, discussions, interactive exhibitions, and guest artists. The program is curated by Dóchas, GOAL, Sightsavers Ireland, and Trócaire.

ATN Wine Bar returns, hosted by Neighbourhood Wines who will curate the menu and music.

TICKET UPDATE

An extremely limited number of GENERAL WEEKEND TICKETS remain. Please see www.ticketmaster.ie & alltogethernow.ie/tickets to secure yours.

Family Weekend tickets and Campervan / Caravan passes are completely SOLD OUT! We advise those looking for tickets NOT to buy tickets from any unofficial sources. Please beware of scammers and counterfeit tickets.

EARLY ENTRY THURSDAY

This year Thursday early entry is open to EVERYONE. There is no need to purchase an early access ticket. We are encouraging as many people as possible to beat the rush and come down Thursday evening. Campervan, Pre-pitched and Boutique campsites will all be ready upon arrival for those who choose to come early. Additionally, there will be some entertainment on the Belonging Bandstand to kick start the weekend including a very special DJ set from King Kong Company, Toucan & the debut of Hidden Sounds with Dingle Gin. Gates open at 4pm with last entry at 10pm.

IMPORTANT THINGS TO NOTE

All Together Now is an over 21s festival, with the exception of kids aged 12 and under, who can go for free as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult with a Family Weekend Camping ticket.

Please ensure you download your ticket to your phone before leaving the house, as service on-site will be limited.

Each person with a General Weekend Camping ticket will be allowed to bring one of the following:

24 Cans

1 Litre of Spirits

1.5 Litres of Wine

For personal consumption (subject to initial entry only.) These items can be brought into the campsite and main arena. All Together Now is a fully cashless festival. The festival's bars and traders will be cashless and accept cards & contactless payments only.

The LAST ENTRY is 10pm each night. Please take note of this to avoid disappointment.

Please note that glass bottles are not allowed. We recommend using reusable bottles. Please also note that gazebos are not allowed in the campsite.

IMPORTANT FESTIVAL TIMES

Thursday, 1 August: OPEN TO ALL TICKET HOLDERS + CAMPERVANS + BOUTIQUE + PRE-PITCHED CAMPING, CAR PARK opens 2pm. CAMPSITE OPENS 4PM – Last ticket entry 10pm.

Friday, 2 August: CAR PARK & CAMPSITE Gates open 9am. Last Ticket Entry 10pm.

Saturday, 3 August: CAR PARK & CAMPSITE Gates open 9am. Last Entry 10pm.

Sunday 4 August: CAR PARK & CAMPSITE Gates open 9am. Last Ticket Entry 10pm.

Monday, 5 August: SITE Closes at 12pm

(Please take everything with you #LeaveNoTrace)

GETTING HERE

You can check out our app or our website for directions to get here by car, bus and train. The car park and campsite will open Thursday 1st August at 4pm for ALL TICKET HOLDERS. The gates will open again on Friday, August 2nd at 9am.

Travelling by road between 9 am – 1 pm is one of the quietest times to travel to the festival. For the latest traffic news check:

Local Radio (WLR 95.1FM & BEAT 102.0FM)

Festival App (Download from the App Store & Google Play)

Twitter: @ATNFestival for the latest travel news as well as live updates.

DRIVING

Please do not follow sat nav / google maps as it will not get you all the way to the festival site. Please follow the below directions as well as the Festival Signs as soon as you see those. Do not travel to the festival via Carrick on Suir. The Car Park will open at 2pm on Thursday 1st August & Campsites will open from 4pm, on Friday, August 2nd at 9am. Please follow the travel routes listed on our website.

DROP OFF

Drop-off on the event site is prohibited on Friday and Monday. Ticket holders arriving to the festival on Friday by TAXI or getting DROPPED OFF by private vehicles will be directed to the designated drop-off zone in Highfield Business Park, Portlaw; accessed from the N25 Kilmeaden Interchange. Ticket holders will then get the FREE SHUTTLE BUS to the festival (Operating Friday (9am-9.30pm) and returning Monday (8am – 1pm only). To avoid festival traffic, we advise the best DROP OFF at the Waterford City Bus Terminus where Bus Eireann festival shuttle will operate a regular service to the festival site.

BUS & TRAIN

Bus Eireann – will be running return services to Curraghmore House from Dublin, Cork and Waterford. Timetables and prices can be found through the links below. The bus DROP OFF & COLLECTION point will now be on the festival grounds.

DUBLIN – Custom House Quay DUBLIN – BOOK NOW

CORK – Parnell Place Bus Station CORK – BOOK NOW

WATERFORD – Waterford Bus Station WATERFORD – BOOK NOW

Irish Rail – Train services will be operating as normal to Waterford Plunkett Station. Routes serviced by Irish Rail: Dublin to Waterford including Cork, Tralee, Ennis, Galway to Limerick Junction with onward connection to Waterford Plunkett. For timetables & prices please check http://www.irishrail.ie/

CYCLING

A bike rack will be located next to Car Park 4, please follow the directions of staff once you enter the site.

ESSENTIALS

WEATHER ESSENTIALS & WHAT TO BRING

Although it’s summertime here, we strongly recommend that you prepare for all eventualities weather-wise. Waterproofs, wellies, hats, scarves, sun cream and shades – make sure you bring them all. Do note that the ground might be a little soft underfoot! Also please ensure you bring your photo ID, your tickets (the most important thing!) a sleeping bag, tent, loo roll, bank card and toiletries.

YOU CAN BYOB!

You are welcome to bring your own alcohol. Each person with a weekend camping ticket can bring 24 cans OR 1 litre of spirits OR 1.5 litre of wine for personal consumption. You can bring in your alcohol on initial entry only – there is no re-entry with alcohol once wrist banded on first entry. You can bring your own alcohol into both the campsite and main arena. Please do not bring any single-use plastic bottles to the festival. Please drink responsibly. Check our website for more https://www.alltogethernow.ie/faqs

NO GLASS

For safety reasons, you are not allowed to bring glass bottles into either the camping or festival site. As above, alcohol within your limit must be decanted into reusable containers. Any glass items, except for small make-up items and perfume/aftershave will not be permitted into the campsite or festival site. Glass can be decanted into stainless steel bottles or reusable plastic bottles.

NO GAZEBOS

We aim to give all our campers the space they deserve. Our policy of ‘no gazebos’ is to ensure a better experience for all. Please don’t bring gazebos, they will be removed.

IMPORTANT TO NOTE

For more information, please check out our website, sign up for our newsletter and follow our socials for up-to-the-minute details. Please have a peek at our website for a list of what you can and cannot bring with you to the site. We would suggest if you don’t need an item, don’t bring it, especially any valuables. Remember professional photographic equipment is not permitted at the festival.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

You can find a full list of what is prohibited to bring on-site on our website here.

TICKET INFO

Mobile tickets are downloaded directly to your phone. No need to print or search through your emails – find them in your Ticketmaster account and on the app, or save them to your mobile wallet. You can check out a step-by-step guide on how to download your tickets right here.

CAMPERVAN INFO

The Campervan / Caravan field will open at 4pm on Thursday 1st August.

The campsite will reopen at 9am on Friday 2nd August. Last entry each night is 10pm. There is no re-admittance from the Campervan Field. Once you are in your pitch, please do not move until you are ready to leave the festival on Monday.

Camping in a tent is not permitted.

You are not permitted to erect a tent in this section.

Gazebos are not permitted. If you have an awning, it must be a built-in part of the campervan. As part of our event licence all cars will need to be removed from the campervan field to the carpark. Sleeping is not permitted in any vehicles in the car park. This is a matter of public safety. There are no electrical hookups or generators allowed in the campervan area for health and safety reasons. Water is not available for individual units. There will be a water point and waste tank in the campsite for general use. Please see here for a list of other prohibited items from the campervan site.

SITE MAP & STAGE TIMES

The ATN APP powered by Bank of Ireland has everything you need – with live updates of Stage Times, Special Guests and an Interactive Site Map. It’s a great way to keep up to date with everything as it happens including travel news, any stage time changes, and everything in between. Download here.

Full live stage times for our 18 stages can be found on the APP – but some highlights below…

ATN MAIN STAGE

Friday, August 2nd

22:45 – 00:00 | Jorja Smith

21:00 – 22:00 | James Vincent McMarrow

19:15 – 20:15 | Declan McKenna

17:15 – 18:15 | Trinity Orchestra

Saturday, August 3rd

00:00 – 01:30 | Róisín Murphy

21:30 – 23:30 | The National

19:15 – 20:30 | The Mary Wallopers

17:00 – 18:00 | Natasha Bedingfield

15:00 – 16:00 | Sing Along Social

Sunday, August 4

22:45 – 00:15 | The Prodigy

21:00 – 22:00 | Barry Can't Swim (Live)

19:15 – 20:15 | Future Islands

17:15 – 18:30 | The Wailers

15:00 – 16:15 | RTÉ Concert Orchestra perform the music of Sinéad O'Connor, Shane MacGowan and Christy Dignam

SOMETHING KIND OF WONDERFUL

Friday, August 2nd

01:30 – 03:00 | Kölsch

23:45 – 01:00 | Kiasmos (Live)

22:00 – 23:15 | New Jackson

20:00 – 21:00 | Kingfishr

18:15 – 19:15 | Dave Lofts

Saturday, August 3rd

01:15 – 02:30 | King Kong Company

22:30 – 00:00 | Floating Points (Live)

20:30 – 21:30 | KOJAQUE

18:45 – 19:45 | Special Guest: LE BOOM

16:45 – 18:00 | Overhead, The Albatross

15:00 – 16:00 | BIIRD

Sunday, August 4

01:00 – 03:00 | Paul Kalkbrenner

23:30 – 00:45 | Nils Hoffman

22:00 – 23:00 | Slowdive

20:15 – 21:15 | NewDad

18:30 – 19:30 | ØXN

17:00 – 18:00 | John Francis Flynn

15:15 – 16:15 | Muireann Bradley

LOVELY DAYS WITH GUINNESS

Friday, August 2nd

01:30 – 03:30 | George FitzGerald

00:00 – 01:30 | Maribou State (DJ)

22:15 – 23:30 | Confidence Man

20:30 – 21:30 | Yaya Bey

19:00 – 20:00 | Glass Beams

17:30 – 18:30 | Kean Kavanagh

16:00 – 17:00 | Cardinals

Saturday, August 3rd

01:30 – 03:30 | Gorgon City

00:00 – 01:30 | Long Island Sound

22:30 – 00:00 | Eliza Rose

20:30 – 22:00 | JOY (Anonymous) (Live)

19:00 – 20:00 | Gemma Dunleavy

17:30 – 18:30 | Hak Baker

16:00 – 17:00 | Soda Blonde

14:30 – 15:30 | Glasshouse perform Ryuichi Sakamoto

Sunday, August 4

01:30 – 03:30 | Mano Le Tough b2b Special Guest

00:00 – 01:30 | Hot Chip (DJ Set)

22:30 – 23:30 | KOKOROKO

20:45 – 22:00 | HousePlants

19:15 – 20:15 | Sprints

17:30 – 18:30 | Beach Fossils

16:00 – 17:00 | Mary In The Junkyard

14:30 – 15:30 |Sunday Special Guest