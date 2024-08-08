All Together Now announces 2025 dates and ticket loyalty scheme

The 5th chapter of All Together Now has come to an epic close. This year's festival was full of stand-out performances, hidden stages, new areas and new faces.

All Together Now are incredibly excited for Chapter 6 – which will take place again on the August Bank Holiday Weekend 31 July – 03 August 2025.

After five chapters of All Together Now, they are delighted to introduce the ATN Loyalty Scheme for the first time, where they reward the returning audience with a chance to purchase tickets for All Together Now 2025 at a discounted price – which will go on sale Thursday, 29 August at 9 AM.

If you are successful, you will receive a loyalty code for you to use to purchase a discounted ticket to All Together Now 2025. All Together Now will take place at Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. There are 2 discounts available and they apply to the following:

1. If you have purchased tickets to any 3 or more previous All Together Now

(Discount of €66 or €50. Full price €265)

2. If you have purchased tickets to 1 or 2 previous All Together Now

(Discount of €45 or €35. Full price €265)

For those who have yet to experience All Together Now they will release a limited number of Phase 1 early bird tickets, for All Together Now 2025 priced at €235 price – which will go on sale Friday, 30 August at 9 AM.