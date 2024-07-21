Charity kayak fundraiser in aid of West Waterford Rapid Response Vehicle

A kayaking tour to raise funds for the Rapid Response Vehicle for West Waterford, will be held from Lismore to Cappoquin at 11.00 a.m. this coming Saturday, 20th July.

Cost is €40 which can be paid before the trip starts.

Not a Kayaker? Come see us off or welcome us back. All donations welcome

To Book contact Donnchadh on 086-3991153.

All proceeds will go towards the fundraiser for an Emergency Response Vehicle in the West Waterford area. This vehicle will ensure life-saving assistance can be provided to those in need. The Rapid Response Vehicle will cover West Waterford, the Copper Coast along with the Comeragh Mountains and surrounding areas.

A Rapid Response Vehicle will be able to respond to incidents like cardiac arrest, road traffic collisions, workplace and farming accidents, and much more. It will enable a volunteer doctor to provide life-saving treatment on the scene while an ambulance is on the way, whether it's on the side of a road, in schools, workplaces, or in your own home. Essentially it will bring the Accident & Emergency room to the scene of the emergency.

For more information on the campaign, please visit: www.rapidresponsevehiclewestwaterford.com.