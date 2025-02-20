Cry Before Dawn Live at Bank Lane

One of the biggest Irish acts of the late 1980s are returning to Waterford some 40 years after they first played in the Déise.

Cry Before Dawn are a four-piece band from Wexford who fuse guitar driven rock and roll with traditional Irish pipes and whistles, creating a unique yet powerful dynamic.

The band formed in 1982 and by the end of the decade had released two platinum albums, Crimes of Conscience and Witness for the World.

Their success saw them earn an appearance on the UK’s Wogan chat show where they performed the title track of their second album. They were also awarded the ‘Best Irish Group Award’ at the 1990 National Music Awards.

On Good Friday, the group will perform in Bank Lane at the Norris Minor Reunion Gig. Norris Minor was a hub of Waterford counterculture during the 1980s; the venue hosted many of the young bands and musicians of that era.

Cry Before Dawn played in Norris Minor on the 9th of February 1985.

The Norris Minor reunion gig––presented by Norris’s Bar and Glad to Be Grey will take place in Bank Lane on Friday, April 18th with support from local singer-songwriter Paul J Bolger. Tickets are €27.50 and available on www.banklane.ie.