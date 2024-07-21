Electric Pininc’s Trailer Park Lineup is out!

Trailer Park is Electric Picnic's world of graceful lunacy, a haven of hilarious caravans, utilitarian mobile homes that have undergone surgery, vans re-functioned, campers converted. Collectively they create a metropolis of tiny venues, interactive cultural outposts, fun-clinics and oddball theatres. It is anchored by the Trailer Park Stage, a mobile home complete with bedroom, kitchen, lavatory and lounge… with the front taken off. Live music comes from some of the titans of stage performance:

KELLY ANNE BYRNE – WHITE HORSE GUITAR CLUB

DUBLIN UKULELE COLLECTIVE – SCUSTIN – GROOVELINE – NEW BRASS KINGS

DAVID KITT DJ SET – POST PUNK PODGE – THE LUNA BOYS – THE PEARLY WHITES

LUKE THOMAS AND THE SWING CATS – CODE OF BEHAVIOUR – SHAKALAK

BOOLABOOM – THE CIRCUS PONIES – THE LIGHTRUNNERS – ZOE CLARKE

DARNELL COLE & THE VIBE FIZZY ORANGE – THE LAST APOLLO – DUBH LEE

Now established as the funny bone of Electric Picnic, Trailer Park is mobile-tropolis of stunning visual creativity – and it’s about unchecked laughter, live music that lifts you to the sky, and a series of encounters with some of the most ridiculous installations anywhere in Ireland. Among those attending are:

Yonder, a psychedelic bus, peopled by the flotsam of the Summer's festivals dedicated to side-stepping office work. By day – an immersive school: drag for beginners, blindfold dentistry, lollipop-lady classes, hip-hip for over 60s, clowning for shy people, inclusivity humming, crap yoga, alternative instruction manuals for housewives … and many far more surreal and less educational lessons. By night, the lights go on, and nonsense is taken seriously: the side-show is the show.

Gangsta Granny is back! A gaggle of razor-sharp ladies knit a coat for a caravan, and then keep on going.

Weather Karaoke – out with the old and tired format of song-and-music to the exhilarating new world of weather presenting.

Nun of That will bring you back to the good auld days of Irish sex education where nun's rule the school.

Lord Ganesh’s Larder is a highly decorated Indian bus serving chai and offering a view from its first-floor deck.

Terrible Terry presents The EP Open 2024, a nine-hole golf course run by a rag tag group of crap golfers.

Caravanaoke will cram you all in, give you a song, and ensure chaos ensues.

Quizivan returns with its infamous and glamorous TV quiz

Ceili Kitchen where ‘out the back’ trad is in full swing.

The Propaganda Machine a makeover factory for dictators and other maniacs.

Pirates of the Carrivean a caravan conversion to create “The Beige Pearl”.

Salvage Yard is a new piano bar – the full songbook as performed by the inescapably brilliant hands of pianist Stephen Ffrench Davis – where you can eat, drink and get stuck in to the lyrics of your favorites.

My Lovely Horse Rescue welcomes Holly and Daphne the emotionally repaired pigs, a canine population of Charlie Watts, Betty Boo and Taylor Swift and others, and Matt Damon and Lola the Shetland among the horses. A bucking bronco for those trying to impress. And Craggy Island the Father Ted caravan experience, plus Joe Rooney’s Sunday Mass.

We are also delighted to announce five creations new to the area: ValHELLa Horror, Dolly the Disco Den, Trash Can, Cabaret Caravan, Gypsy Caravan and a few other surprises. We don't quite know what they are yet but when we do we probably won't let you know.

Trailer Park. If it’s laughter you’re after.