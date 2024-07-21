Gogglebox Ireland is back for its 10th season and they want YOU to join the brand-new series

Gogglebox Ireland is returning to brighten up your evenings and the series is on the lookout for witty and opinionated telly fanatics to join Ireland’s much-loved households.

Do you have plenty to say and love a good chat while watching television? If so, you’re definitely not alone! So we’re calling on you to join Ireland’s most-loved and opinionated TV critics for the 10th series of Gogglebox Ireland, starting this Autumn on Virgin Media Television.

We want to hear from families with kids, from 12 to young teenagers, who love nothing more than sitting together with plenty to say about their favourite family shows.

We’re also on the lookout for groups of older female friends, from bingo buddies to pub pals and everything in between. Or maybe you love watching telly with your grandparents? Lovers of news and current affairs shows are also a priority for us so if you can’t get enough of The Tonight Show or The Nine O’Clock News, then we want to hear from you too! It’s very important to us that we feature voices from people right across the country so if you’re at home wondering why we don’t yet have anyone on the show from your neck of the woods, then now’s the time to change that!

Email: casting@kiteentertainment.com with your contact details and tell us who's in your gang, where you're based, what you like to watch together and a photo of you all together if possible.