Home Again…Naturally

Following five sold-out homecoming shows late last year, Gilbert O’Sullivan will return to Waterford for three more concerts in 2025

The Cork Road native was given the freedom of Waterford City and County last March at a ceremony in City Hall.

Shortly afterwards, Gilbert announced he would play a series of concerts in his hometown for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Tickets for the shows were in such high demand an extra two dates were added.

Off the back of his successful homecoming, O’ Sullivan this week announced plans to return home once again.

The shows will take place on November 24th, 25th and 27th in the Theatre Royal.