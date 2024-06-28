Summer Stars Reading Adventure shines again in 2024!

The Summer Stars Reading Adventure 2024 is underway at Waterford libraries with the hopes of encouraging children to continue reading during the summer.

The free programme is taking place in all Waterford libraries from now until August 31st.

Each child can register in any Waterford library where they will receive a Summer Stars reading card to record and track their progress. At the end of the adventure children will return their reading card to their local library.

Executive Librarian, Tracey McEneaney with Waterford City and County Council said: “It is important for children to keep reading over the summer if they want to maintain and improve their reading skills”.

“Waterford Libraries offers free membership for all, and you are never too young to start reading,” she added.

Ragnall the libraries popular mascot dog visited the children of St. Mary’s National school to encourage the children to join Summer Stars Reading Adventure 2024.

Waterford libraries will host a range of events across the summer. During the Childrens Book Festival in October, Waterford library staff will visit each school to present the children with their Summer Stars medal and a certificate of achievement.