Traffic Directions festival goers should take for All Together Now 2024

Important Points

Do not use a sat nav to get to the festival as it will not get you all the way to the festival site.

Do not travel to the festival via Carrick on Suir. Follow the routes listed below

The carpark will open at 2pm Thursday 1st August and campsites will open from 4pm, on Friday, August 2nd at 9am. Travelling by road between 9am and 1pm is one of the quietest times to travel to the festival.

For traffic news check local radio, the festival app, and twitter @ATNFestival.

From Waterford City

Travel the M9 to its end at Grannagh.

Proceed towards the N25 via the N25 Interchange.

At the N25 Kilmeaden Interchange motorists will be directed right at the roundabout towards the R680 through the town of Portlaw.

In Portlaw, you will be directed out the Clonegam Road and enter via Gate 6 for access to the car park.

From Dublin and North and South

Travel the M9 to its end at Grannagh.

Proceed towards the N25 (west towards Cork) via the N25 Interchange.

At the N25 Kilmeaden Interchange (Carrick Road Roundabout) motorists will be directed right at the roundabout towards the R680 through the town of Portlaw.

In Portlaw, you will be directed out the Clonegam Road and enter via Gate 6 for access to the car park.

From Cork and Southwest

Motorists coming from the southwest will directed left off the N25 at Lemybrien.

Motorists will use the R676 road, traveling north, then joining the event traffic at Crehana Junction of R676 – R677, then entering to event via Gate 5.

From West and Midlands

Travel East along the N24.

You will then turn Right at Kilsheelan to the R680.

At the end of the R680, south of Carrick-on-Suir, turn Right at the T-Junction with the R676.

You will then continue along this regional road and be directed left to the R677 towards Gate 5 (General).

Campervans/ Caravans

Follow all event ‘Event Traffic’ signs and VMS signage directing you to the ‘Campervans/ Buses’.

Traffic coming from the Southwest and East will travel North along the R677 to Gate 3.

Once inside follow the directions of staff who will direct you to your parking location.

Family Camping

Families with weekend camping tickets will follow the designated event routes above from their point of origin.

Once they have reached the festival site they will be directed by a designated family parking area or they may choose to park in the public car parks. Display the family car pass sent to you.

Once inside follow the directions of staff who will direct you to your parking spot.

Drop Off and Taxi

Drop-off on the event is prohibited on Friday and Monday.

Ticketholders arriving to the festival on Friday by TAXI or getting DROPPED OFF by private vehicles will be directed to the designated drop-off zone in Highfield Business Park, Portlaw; accessed from the N25 Kilmeaden Interchange. Ticketholders will then get the FREE SHUTTLE BUS to the festival (Operating Friday (9AM-9.30pm) and returning Monday (8AM – 1PM only).

To avoid festival traffic, we advise the best DROP OFF at the Waterford City bus Terminus where Bus Eireann festival shuttle will operate a regular service to the festival site. Book here.

Disabled Access Camping

In order to avail of Access camping, you must be in communication with access@alltogethernow.ie and receive confirmation from our access team.