Waterford Twins to Appear in TG4 Series

Tramore twins Ellen and Kate Harrison will appear on top entertainment show ‘Réalta agus Gaolta’ which returns to TG4.

The show will air every Sunday night at 8.30 p.m., to find Ireland’s most talented family.

Having scoured the country, over eight weeks the most captivating singing, dancing and musical families the nation has to offer will battle it out on stage. Each week six families will take on the challenge of entertaining the nation as they go head-to-head in the hope of securing one of the coveted spots in this year’s final.

Tramore twins Ellen and Kate will appear in the third episode, to perform in front of the judges on 23 February.

Judging the families are champion sean-nós singer Irial Ó Ceallaigh and award-winning broadcaster Sinéad Ní Uallacháin.

Each week they’ll be joined by a special guest judge from the world of showbiz.