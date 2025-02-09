Iverk Show re-elects incumbent President for second year.

“My 70th Iverk Annual General Meeting” – so said Wattie Walsh after his re-election as President of the great Iverk Show for a second consecutive year.

Speaking at a packed AGM in the Community Centre in Piltown last week, he said: “I am very proud to be your President. My first AGM was way back in 1955 and I have missed none since”.

What a record. What an achievement. What an example especially to the members of our Iverk Youth Committee which was set up about two years ago with ages ranging for 14 to 20 years.

“These young people are the future of Iverk Show who are bringing new ideas and getting involved”, commented vice-chairman Willie Kearns.

And the future is in good shape according to Anne Marie Power, the auditor who brought the meeting meticulously through the accounts. “The show is in a very strong position”, she said. She thanked the treasurers John Connolly and assistant B Hickey for their help saying the way they keep and present the accounts are a great help to her.

Chairman John Flynn, in his presentation, thanked everyone for their input during the year. He made special mention of the neighbouring landowners who very kindly give their facilities to the Show. He also thanked the sponsors both big and small. He thanked the Gardai, ambulance service, the vets and all who give their time to make the show what it is. Without it the show could not function, he said.

Given that the weather delivered a few showers the attendance remained stable and shows a great loyal support to the show even if the weather gods are not always on our side.

He thanked secretary Jill Dowley, vice chairman Willie Kearns, president Wattie Walsh, treasurers John Connolly and B Hickey and Mary Kenny, who he said has an unbelievable knowledge of everything to do with the show. Without them my job would be much more difficult.

John said the new building which we officially open last year was a great addition. He thanked Kilkenny Leader Partnership and the John O’Shea Trust for their support. The changes we made to the layout of the grounds were a success. The change of location of the main jumping arena and the garden area helped the flow of visitors.

“We have some plans to do some more development during 2025”, he said.

Plans are afoot to develop the upstairs of the new building, install a water harvesting system as well as some smaller developments. He appealed for any suggestions that members had that would improve the show.

The election of officers went off smoothly with only minor changes. Hillary Og Delahunty was appointed as assistant secretary. His family have been involved with the show for years. His father, Hillary was chairman. Norman Storey retired as PRO. He was replaced by Robert Duggan, again whose family have been involved. His grandfather Bob Duggan along with his family were the main caterers on show day during the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

Meanwhile, Kieran Walsh, The Munster Express, was among a number of vice-presidents who were re-elected to the Show.

PLANNING FOR 199th SHOW IN 2025

As our prize fund is now over €100,000 there were more prize winners that ever before.

Planning for the next show on Saturday, 23 August this year begins in earnest. This is the 199th year since the first show in 1826 with plans for the 200th celebration in 2026 already in motion. A remarkable achievement for a small rural village.

And Father Moore in his address at the Mass before the meeting, correctly summed up its success: “If anyone anywhere wants to see a community working together, they should look no further that the Iverk Show”.