McConalogue announces largest-ever International Development Assistance funding of €39.86m for 2024

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, announced the allocation in 2024 of €39,860,000 in funding for international development and humanitarian relief.

This marks the largest-ever annual contribution from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM). The package includes an advance payment of €35 million for the UN World Food Programme (WFP) under a new €105 million partnership agreement for 2025-2027, representing a 40% increase over the previous Strategic Partnership Agreement.

The funding package also includes €4.863 million for Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) programmes, comprising €2.8 million in discretionary funding and an annual assessed contribution of €2.063 million.

Minister McConalogue stated: “Ireland’s unwavering commitment to addressing global hunger and food insecurity is reflected in this historic level of funding. By strengthening our partnership with the WFP, we are providing life-saving assistance and laying the foundation for sustainable food systems that can help achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.”

Highlighting the urgent need for support in regions impacted by conflict, the Minister added: “The humanitarian crises in Sudan, Gaza, and other conflict zones have left millions of innocent people facing acute hunger. Ireland stands in solidarity with these communities, and our enhanced funding will enable the WFP to deliver critical assistance to those most in need.”

Reflecting on his March 2024 visit to the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya and WFP and FAO projects in South Sudan and Ethiopia, Minister McConalogue emphasised: “Seeing first-hand the transformative impact of these initiatives reinforced the importance of Ireland’s contributions. Whether providing emergency relief or empowering farmers through sustainable practices, our support delivers real and lasting change.”

Ireland is a longstanding friend and partner to WFP in our mission to end global hunger. The government’s increased contributions are more vital than ever as we scale up our operations to respond to unrelenting needs. Thanks to this funding, WFP can reach vulnerable communities struggling to cope with the devastating impacts of conflict and climate change, and help them build long-term resilience against food insecurity. We look forward to growing our partnership with Ireland in the years ahead,” said WFP Executive Director, Ms Cindy McCain.

Minister McConalogue reiterated Ireland’s strategic commitment to global food security: “Our partnerships with the WFP and FAO are critical in addressing immediate crises while fostering long-term solutions to hunger and malnutrition. This funding announcement demonstrates Ireland’s leadership in promoting sustainable development and humanitarian relief globally.”