Spring Beef Farm Walk in Portlaw

Teagasc are holding an informative Spring Beef Farm Walk at Duggan’s Farm, Portlaw, next Tuesday, 25 February.

The event will be held from 11.00 a.m., where industry experts will cover key topics to help you navigate the year ahead. Discussion topics will include: Market Outlook & Cost of Finishing Cattle – Austin Flavin; Red Clover for Lower Costs & Better Performance – Peter Doyle (Teagasc Grange); Finishing Nutrition Insights – Michael Foley (Bretts); Spring Grassland Management & Fertiliser Use – Niamh Doyle (Grass10); and 2025 Cross Compliance Rules – Marie Kearney (ASSAP) & Catriona Foley.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights, network with fellow farmers, and prepare for the season ahead.

Location: John, Paul & Anne Duggan’s Farm, Portlaw, Co. Waterford, X91 TW18.