Comedy announced for ATN23 plus Food & Feasts, Wellness area & Greencrafts village

Bank Holiday Weekend Aug 4th – Aug 6th, 2023

Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford, Ireland

** COMEDY ANNOUNCED FOR ATN23 **

** FOOD & FEASTS **

** WELLNESS AREA **

** GREENCRAFTS VILLAGE **

Glastonbury weekend has given us a little taster of what’s to come in just 5 weeks’ time! If you got a chance to check out the likes of Loyle Carner, Ezra Collective and Black Country New Road (to name a few), you’ll know what’s in store for this August Bank Holiday weekend.

All Together Now brings you 18 stages of music, art, theatre, spoken word, comedy and feasts of food, with plenty more hidden gems set in the gorgeous grounds of Curraghmore House, Waterford.

We’ve already announced some spectacular heavy hitters from our music lineup including Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx, Caribou, Loyle Carner, Villagers, Jessie Ware, Sugababes, Lankum, the list goes on! Today, we’re bringing you news from our Comedy lineup, followed by all things Wellness, The Greencrafts Village where some of the finest skilled craftspeople/makers including (blacksmiths, goldsmiths, willow weavers, flower garland makers) show off their talents and rounding off with a smorgasbord of delights from our Food & Feasts programme gracing our plates at this year’s ATN.

COMEDY LINE-UP

TOMMY TIERNAN * DEIRDRE O’KANE * EMMA DORAN * DAVID MCSAVAGE * ROSS BROWNE * ENYA MARTIN * JOHN COLLEARY * KILLIAN SUNDERMANN * KARL SPAIN * OWEN COLGAN * MICHAEL FRY * FRED COOKE

Martin Angolo * Patrick McDonnell * Kevin Gildea * Damian Clark * Justine Stafford * Sharron Mannion * Aine Gallagher * Shane Clifford * Ailish McCarthy * Simon Hennessy * Stephen Ryan * Patrick McLoughlin * Grace Mulvey * Shannon Baso Gaue with MC Adam Burke

FOOD & FEASTS AT ALL TOGETHER NOW

CRUDO RESTAURANT

Crudo, the recent winner of best casual dining in the 2023 Irish Restaurant Awards, is a neighbourhood seafood restaurant, inspired by Mediterranean fare and lifestyle. Combining traditional Italian cooking with modern flavours and a keen focus on local & sustainable seafood and produce, we’re incredibly excited to have them at this year’s festival.

THEATRE OF FOOD: GRUB CIRCUS PROGRAM

Grub Circus once more takes over the Theatre of Food space at All Together Now music festival, having been here since the very first ATN in 2018 and, again, returns with an action-packed programme of food-related frolics, a bonanza of beverages where some of the top names in the Irish food world will strut their stuff on stage, in a two-day extravaganza of events, demos, cooking competitions, tastings, workshops, debates and, at times, downright madness, featuring some of Ireland’s top food personalities including, chefs, producers, growers, makers, distillers, food writers and more.

With eight Michelin stars between them, chefs include Jordan Bailey (formerly Aimsir), Damien Grey (Liath), Kevin Thornton, Jess Murphy (Kai), Kwanghi Chan (Bites by Kwanghi), Aishling Moore (Goldie), Rory O’Connell, Darina Allen, Denis Cotter (Paradiso), Enda McEvoy (formerly Loam, Éan Cafe Galway), Paul Flynn (The Tannery), David Bradshaw (Frank’s).

OATLY

Free oat-based soft serve served at music festivals is a thing now. People visiting All Together Now who need a break from the hard choice of which artist to watch and who to miss can escape to the Oatly soft zone and unwind their minds with the help of the brain-freeze treatment given by the inventors of Oat drink. Because why not?

WELLNESS

RISE Hot Tubs & Sauna:

RISE Nordic Spa offers a breakaway from the bustling crowd, where you can relax, reset and rejuvenate yourself in our wood-fired hot tubs and saunas.

Let the heat cleanse your pores, stimulate circulation, and detoxify your body, leaving you feeling refreshed and invigorated. RISE’s Danish wood-fired saunas and hot tubs are made to restore and rebalance and are the perfect way to reset for the day ahead, hot tubs can fit up to 6 friends together and saunas up to 3.

– Bosca Beatha: There is no better way to unwind and recharge during your weekend at Curraghmore House than relaxing in the original and longest-running mobile sauna in Ireland. Bosca Beatha returns to All Together Now this summer to make your festival experience even better! Bookings opening soon

– Breathe: Our beautiful oasis of wellness is located on the Lawns overlooking the lake and carefully curated by Kundalini Yoga expert Kary Stewart.

Set beside the beautiful Curraghmore Lake, on the main lawns and partially into the woods, the area offers some privacy and quiet for those who wish to partake in the number of treatments we will have available. This is a truly unique space where you can rejuvenate, energise and indulge in some pampering. More information and bookings coming soon.

BOUTIQUE CAMPING

Boutique camping is now available to book for All Together Now 2023 with Podpads Village, Yippee Tents and Silk Road offering a range of unique glamping experiences with various sizes of Yurts, Tipis, Bell Tents, and more.

GREENCRAFTS VILLAGE

The renowned Greencrafts Village makes a welcome return; located by the Bandstand, it’s an ATN “must-do” experience where you can take part in loads of gorgeous rural, sustainable, craft-making activities and make beautiful, ethical and practical items to take home and treasure. With close-up respect for our natural world, it’s the only off-grid area at the festival, and you’ll leave packed with loads of energy, having witnessed the profoundly positive effects and relaxing fun of hand-making with sustainably sourced and natural materials, in an eco-conscious way.

Every morning and afternoon some of Ireland’s best craft makers will lead small, friendly, drop-by classes, where you’ll be led through all the stages of how to make wonderful practical items to take home (some workshops are even 1:1). All activities are especially aimed at beginners (although more experienced hands are very welcome too) and everything you need is provided. You don’t need to book in advance, and although it’s an adult area, supervised children are welcome to join in. The focus is on natural, sustainable, holistic, craft traditions and you’ll get to learn new skills; exchange green mind, body and soul ideas, and benefit from great mindful energy.

There are several activities on offer including; woodworking, blacksmithing, thatching, jewellery making and fresh flower weaving and lots more. The area is open all Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 6pm. And activities range from 30 minutes to a couple of hours. There are also plenty of seats to chill and relax if you’d like to just watch the vibe.

A warm welcome awaits you to join this community of rural skill makers in creating stunning ethically practical keepsakes and pioneering new ways to live more at one within our natural world. We’re very much look forward to seeing you there; we’re tucked under the trees behind the bandstand.

** ATN 2023 TICKET DETAILS ** ATN23 - General & Family Ticket Prices Tier 1 / 2 / 3 (SOLD OUT) Tier 4 - €235 ATN23 - Early Entry Pass Priced at €24.00 including booking fee. Early Entry Passes allow access into the General, Pre-pitched & Boutique campsites from 4 pm on Thursday, August 3rd 2023. Last Entry 10 pm. Early Entry Passes are only valid with a General Weekend Camping ticket. All Together Now is again strictly over 21s. Children 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket.

