City set for Viking Marathon

Sunday June 26th will see Waterford play host to our 10th annual WLR Waterford Viking Marathon. Organisers and participants are very excited to return to a live event while continuing the option to participate in a virtual marathon if preferred from June 24th to June 27th.

Runners will begin their full, half and quarter marathon at 9am from The Mall in Waterford City Centre, before they travel along Waterford’s two iconic bridges and the stunning Waterford Greenway. Walkers & wheelchair users will commence a little earlier from at 8.30am.

Live bands and DJs will keep both runners and spectators entertained along the route with thanks to Eirgen Pharma and there’ll be plenty of water stations to keep runners hydrated kindly sponsored by DG Foods.

The finish line this year is in the centre of the city on Grattan Quay and promises to be great fun for all the family with entertainment and a party atmosphere created by Every Event.

Waterford Viking Marathon 2022 is proudly supported by WLR, Waterford Council, Eirgen Pharma , TEVA, DG Foods, INFOSSYS, JOMA Sports, House of Waterford Crystal, Full of Beans, Alfie Hales, Mag 365, Blue Butterfly Coffee, Flahavans & Spirit Leisure Centre.

With special thanks to Clem Jacob Hire, MacTrans Freight, Every Event, Waterford Civil Defence, Waterford Endodontics and University Hospital Waterford for their continued support.

Registration for the event remains open on www.waterfordvikingmarathon.com. Every participant will receive a finisher t-shirt and WVM commemorative medal, celebrating our “10 Years of Running”

For further information visit www.waterfordvikingmarathon.com or follow us on our social channels Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.