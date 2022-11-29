Contractor appointed for North Quays

The realisation of the North Quays development moved a step closer this week with the announcement that Waterford City and County Council have awarded the contract for the construction of the infrastructure project to BAM.

The project, which is the biggest of its kind in the history of Waterford, is expected to create 200 jobs and will commence in early 2023 with the aim of being completed in 2025.

The local authority and BAM entered into contract for the construction of the new integrated transport hub and sustainable transport bridge as well as enhanced multi-modal access infrastructure. Earlier this month the Government approved €170.6m investment to facilitate access to the North Quays Strategic Development Zone.

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. John O’ Leary said, “This is an exciting day for Waterford and the region. It’s a day that we are another step closer to realising the vision of the North Quays development.”

“We are very much looking forward to collaborating with a contractor of BAM’s calibre in the delivery of a transformative project that will copper-fasten Waterford’s economic, tourism and sustainable development, by creating a compact and vibrant core centred on the river.”

Waterford’s new state of the art Transport Hub will be unique in Ireland and will put Waterford at the forefront of integrated city centre transport infrastructure, with train, bus, taxi, cycling and car parking all in one location. The North Quays will be connected to the heart of the city centre by a new sustainable transport bridge for pedestrians, bicycles, and a courtesy bus service.

Alasdair Henderson, Executive Director, BAM Ireland commented, “BAM is delighted to be awarded the contract for this transformative infrastructure scheme for the people of Waterford.

Our team looks forward to delivering these works which will have a lasting positive impact on the city and environs, enhancing sustainable connectivity and public amenities for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

The overall public infrastructure project also includes contracts for enabling and ancillary works which are either complete, ongoing or in development. These works include demolition, site clearance, utility diversions, rock slope stabilisation, drainage & flood defence works, and footpath widening.

The infrastructure will enable the commercial development on the SDZ Site, which will include offices, residential, retail, accommodation, and tourism investment in conference/exhibition facilities, as well as a 4-star hotel and visitor’s centre.

The commercial development of the site will be carried out by Harcourt Developments, a Dublin-based property development and management company with a broad portfolio of award-winning projects, including Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, Park West Plaza and numerous shopping centres throughout the country.

Justine Dwyer The Munster Express