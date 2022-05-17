Another bumper Lotto win at Mooncoin’s Centra

Eddie Synnott

Celebrations were underway, again, ‘on the banks of the Suir that flows down by Mooncoin’, with the news that Blanchfield’s Centra store, Main Street, Mooncoin, was the seller of the €8.5m lottery ticket on Saturday 7th May. The winning ticket, a Quick Pick, was sold on the same day.

The news was greeted with both shock and delight, with owner Michael Blanchfield commenting: “After having a big Lotto jackpot win just over two years ago in our store, I never thought we’d have another but especially not so soon after – I am absolutely thrilled! This really is great news for the community as we’re a busy store so I’m sure as soon as the news goes out, there will be great excitement around the place”.

Co-owner, and Michael’s wife, Alice said that the store was “turning into a lucky shop. We’re very excited and just hope it’s someone local, some of our loyal customers.”

In December 2019 the store was centre of attraction when a €6.8 million winning lottery ticket was sold there. While the December 2019 winner did claim their jackpot, they did not ‘go public’ and there was much speculation about the winner, with people on the lookout for new cars, new houses, extensions and exotic holidays. Nobody interviewed seemed to be winner, or at least not prepared to admit it. However, on Monday evening the winner contacted the National Lottery and it expects to pay out within the coming week.

Aileen O’ Brien and Susan Quinn, staff at Blanchfield’s Centra.

The €8.5 million win in Mooncoin is the fourth Lotto Jackpot win of 2022, with other wins in Mayo, Meath and Dublin. On the same night, May 7th, the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 winning ticket was sold in Dungarvan, Waterford, again sold in a Centra store – Nugent’s, Clonea Road.

18 National Lottery millionaires have been created in 2022.

The seems to be a ‘winning formula in the air’ around Mooncoin – in February 2022 the club claimed the All-Ireland junior title, when the defeated Ballygiblin, Cork, 0-22 to 1-18 in the final.