Council pays tribute to Labour’s Billy Kyne

Justine Dwyer

Tributes have been pouring in for the local labour party stalwart Billy Kyne,

who passed away last week at University Hospital Waterford. Billy who served

as a local councillor for 35 years was the son of the late Tom Kyne who was a

TD from 1948 to 1969.

The Abbeyside native was described by his council colleagues, as fair, kind,

straight talking and a man with a great sense of humour at a special meeting of

plenary members on Wednesday last. Mr. Kyne was equally well known for his

work in the trade union movement as well as his political career.

His friend and labour party colleague, Cllr. Ger Barron proposed the vote of

sympathy at the meeting and said he was very sad to hear the news. “Billy

served the people of Dungarvan and Abbeyside for 35 years and he did so with

dedication and great pride. He played a big part in the development of

Dungarvan as a town.”

Billy, he continued, had other interests outside of politics which included hill

walking and soccer. “That’s where I met him first, when we were both involved

in the junior league and both given the grand titles of player managers. When I

joined the council first, he was my mentor. I knew nothing and he knew

everything. He patiently guided me through the early days and even the later

days when I was still learning my trade.”

Cllr. Barron went on to say that Billy had a great sense of humour, “and a sense

of divilment as well. We didn’t often see that but he was great company. I

loved his company. But it was his family who he had the greatest love for. They

will miss Billy for the rest of their lives.”

He had a great passion for the trade union movement as well, he said. “I spent

a day with him at the closing of the union office in Dungarvan – it was moving

to Clonmel. It was a very emotional day for him. He felt that closing the door of

the union office in Dungarvan was closing a door on the chapter of the trade

union movement in Waterford. His father had helped set up that office.”

Cllr. Thomas Phelan (LP) said he first met Billy Kyne at the age of ten. “It was at

the opening of the new field for Ballinroad soccer club. Little did I think that

years later I’d be canvassing for him and years later still he’d be canvassing for

me. He was a very forceful canvasser and left people in no doubt as to which

way they should vote! Only for him I wouldn’t be here at all and I owe him a

huge debt of gratitude.”

“He was very passionate and compassionate, a man of deep emotional

intelligence. He was always standing up for the underdog,” said Cllr. Phelan

offering his condolences to Billy’s wife Kay, his daughter Emma and his son

John.

Cllr. John Pratt echoed those sentiments and said he wouldn’t be where he is

today if it wasn’t for Mr. Kyne. “In the early days, when I ran the first time, the

guidance that he gave me and asking me to run a second time, which I did. I

served with Billy between 2009 and 2014, he was always very helpful. He had

great integrity because he always followed through on what he believed in,

even though it wasn’t always politically savvy to do so.”

Billy’s friendship with Cllr. Pat Nugent went back as far as 1970 when he

started working in Waterford Foods, he told members. “Billy was a fitter. The

Kyne family was huge in Dungarvan with Billy following his father Tom into

politics. Billy was a doer. If there was something that he believed in, he did it

single-handedly and he got it done.”

Tom Cronin, (FF) also extended his sympathies to the Kyne family. “I knew Billy

going back a long long time. He was a very straight individual. It was either

black or white with him. There was no messing. An outstanding politician who

followed in his father’s footsteps. He was very honest, genuine and easy to talk

to.”

Fine Gael’s Damien Geoghegan said it would be very hard to sit there and

overstate the contribution the Kyne family had made to politics in Waterford,

particularly in Dungarvan, Abbeyside and West Waterford. “Billy was elected

to Dungarvan Town Council in 1979 and then took over his father’s seat in the

early 80’s on the council.”

The Kyne name, he said was revered here in West Waterford and Billy was a

solid performer in the council chamber. “He was somebody well regarded

across all sections of society. He was someone who served on the South

Eastern Health Board. In my lifetime he was the best advocate for the hospital

here in Dungarvan.”

Outside of politics, his other great love was soccer, said Cllr. Geoghegan. “One

of Dungarvan United’s best ever club men and a trustee of that club for years.

The wonderful facilities that they have here in Kilrush Park in Dungarvan is

testament to the work Billy did over the years. He was honourable, he was

excellent company in a social setting, he had a great sense of humour and he

had some fantastic stories. He will be sorely missed.”

Sinn Fein’s Pat Fitzgerald extended his sympathies and that of his party’s to Mr.

Kyne’s family and friends. “I was lucky enough to be on the council with Billy

for five years and I always found him to be a very honourable, up front man.

He said it exactly as it was. I couldn’t find a bad word to say about the man.

May he rest in peace.”

Cllr. Lola O’Sullivan (FG) reiterated this view. “I’m honoured to have served

with Billy on the County Council. He was always a gentleman. He was very fair

and when he believed in something, he stuck by his beliefs.”

Independent councillor Joe Conway extended his sympathies to the Kyne

family and his labour party colleagues. ”It is not insignificant that there is such

a good infrastructure and social infrastructure in the county – a lot of that is

down to the work of labour party members. From 2009 -2014 I had the

privilege of serving with Billy on the old County Council and he was especially

kind to me because I was the only independent on that council. It never

stopped him from giving me a fair crack of the whip in discussions and debates.

He was very fair and wonderfully supportive and as Cllr. Barron said, there was

a bit of divilment in him!”

Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Michael Quinn, offered his sympathy to the

Kyne family on behalf of the executive. “I would have worked with Billy both as

a union official and a councillor and I certainly found him to be professional,

business-like and dedicated.”

In conclusion Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. John O’Leary

mentioned the long tradition that the Kyne family have held in politics in

Dungarvan.

“ I remember going back as a young person and talking politics around the

table at home. The name Kyne would come up regularly. I met Billy first in

2009 that was the first year I was elected to the County Council and I was

always impressed by his sincerity. It was etched on his face when he was

making a proposal or making a case. He always seemed to be so honest and so focused. My deepest sympathies to his wife Kay, daughter Emma, son John

and extended family.”