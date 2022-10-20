€437,603 awarded to Community Centres in Waterford

A total of €437,603 has been allocated to twenty-one community organisations across

Waterford under category one of the new Community Centres Investment Fund according

to Fine Gael Senator John Cummins.

Senator Cummins said “I am absolutely delighted to have worked very closely with many of

the successful organisations to put forward a strong case to Minister Humphrey’s for their

inclusion in this, the very first allocation under the new Community Centre Investment fund.

I have no doubt this funding will be put to very good use by the many rural and urban

community organisations that have been successful and will go along towards future

proofing their facilities.

Following the announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather

Humphreys, Senator Cummins added “The funding announced today is another boost to

many communities across our city and county. It further displays Fine Gael’s commitment to

improving community facilities across Waterford. This new scheme brought forward by

Minister Humphreys has provided an extra €437,603 to Waterford and I am particularly

pleased that my lobbying efforts have yielded the desired results for so many communities

across our county. I would particularly like to thank my Fine Gael colleague Minister

Humphreys for her continuous support and interest in our county.”

The Community Centres Investment Fund is a new capital fund which provides a stream of

funding for the improvement and refurbishment of existing community centres in both

urban and rural areas.

Minister Humphreys noted ““The local Community Centre is at the heart of our towns,

villages and parishes all across this country. They come in many different shapes and sizes

and are a place for people of all ages to meet up and socialise with friends, old and new. I

want to support these great local facilities and that’s why I launched the new Community

Centre Investment Fund earlier this year. The level of interest has been unprecedented

under any scheme previously ran by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Concluding his statement Senator Cummins said “Today’s welcome announcement relates

to category 1 applications only. I understand that work is still ongoing in relation to the

assessment of Category 2 and (Larger scale projects) Category 3 (Major projects)

applications and funding will be announced in due course. If your club or organisation has

made an application under Cat 2. or Cat 3, please don’t hesitate in touching base with me to

discuss your project, I would be more than happy to assist.”

The Waterford allocations are:

Organisation: Allocation:

St. Brigid’s Family and Community Centre €25,000

Waterford Disability Network €18,684.30

Rainbow Community Hall Kilmacthomas €25,000

Ballyduff Muintir Na Tire Community Services Company Limited By Guarantee €24,672

Waterford L.E.D.C. Company Limited By Guarantee €20,000

Ballymacarbry Community Centre Company Limited By Guarantee €24,521.68

DFBA Community Enterprises Ltd €22,338.43

Rathgormack North Waterford Community Development CLG €25,000

Side lol-Oidis Dúin ill Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaiochta €24,950

Sliabh gCua Community Centre €21,901.45

Waterford Marine SAR Service CLG €19,650

Barron Community Hall Stradbally €17,592.50

Ballyduff Community Centre Development CLG €15,367.90

Kilmacthomas Day Care Centre €25,000

GOMA Gallery Of Modern Art €18,046.50

Clonea Power Old School Clg €25,000

Gaultier GAA Club €6,900

Children's Group Link Company Limited By Guarantee €6,813.40

Villierstown Church €22,132.50

8th Waterford (Tramore) Scout Group €24,913.25

27 th Waterford (Butlerstown) Scout Group €24,118.75