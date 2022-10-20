€437,603 awarded to Community Centres in Waterford

A total of €437,603 has been allocated to twenty-one community organisations across
Waterford under category one of the new Community Centres Investment Fund according
to Fine Gael Senator John Cummins.
Senator Cummins said “I am absolutely delighted to have worked very closely with many of
the successful organisations to put forward a strong case to Minister Humphrey’s for their
inclusion in this, the very first allocation under the new Community Centre Investment fund.
I have no doubt this funding will be put to very good use by the many rural and urban
community organisations that have been successful and will go along towards future
proofing their facilities.
Following the announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather
Humphreys, Senator Cummins added “The funding announced today is another boost to
many communities across our city and county. It further displays Fine Gael’s commitment to
improving community facilities across Waterford. This new scheme brought forward by
Minister Humphreys has provided an extra €437,603 to Waterford and I am particularly
pleased that my lobbying efforts have yielded the desired results for so many communities
across our county. I would particularly like to thank my Fine Gael colleague Minister
Humphreys for her continuous support and interest in our county.”
The Community Centres Investment Fund is a new capital fund which provides a stream of
funding for the improvement and refurbishment of existing community centres in both
urban and rural areas.
Minister Humphreys noted ““The local Community Centre is at the heart of our towns,
villages and parishes all across this country. They come in many different shapes and sizes
and are a place for people of all ages to meet up and socialise with friends, old and new. I
want to support these great local facilities and that’s why I launched the new Community
Centre Investment Fund earlier this year. The level of interest has been unprecedented
under any scheme previously ran by the Department of Rural and Community Development.
Concluding his statement Senator Cummins said “Today’s welcome announcement relates
to category 1 applications only. I understand that work is still ongoing in relation to the
assessment of Category 2 and (Larger scale projects) Category 3 (Major projects)
applications and funding will be announced in due course. If your club or organisation has
made an application under Cat 2. or Cat 3, please don’t hesitate in touching base with me to
discuss your project, I would be more than happy to assist.”
The Waterford allocations are:
Organisation: Allocation:
St. Brigid’s Family and Community Centre €25,000
Waterford Disability Network €18,684.30
Rainbow Community Hall Kilmacthomas €25,000
Ballyduff Muintir Na Tire Community Services Company Limited By Guarantee €24,672
Waterford L.E.D.C. Company Limited By Guarantee €20,000
Ballymacarbry Community Centre Company Limited By Guarantee €24,521.68
DFBA Community Enterprises Ltd €22,338.43
Rathgormack North Waterford Community Development CLG €25,000
Side lol-Oidis Dúin ill Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaiochta €24,950
Sliabh gCua Community Centre €21,901.45
Waterford Marine SAR Service CLG €19,650
Barron Community Hall Stradbally €17,592.50
Ballyduff Community Centre Development CLG €15,367.90
Kilmacthomas Day Care Centre €25,000
GOMA Gallery Of Modern Art €18,046.50
Clonea Power Old School Clg €25,000
Gaultier GAA Club €6,900
Children's Group Link Company Limited By Guarantee €6,813.40
Villierstown Church €22,132.50
8th Waterford (Tramore) Scout Group €24,913.25
27 th Waterford (Butlerstown) Scout Group €24,118.75