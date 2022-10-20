HEALY COMMUNICATIONS EXPANDS OPERATIONS

Leading communications firm, Healy Communications, has announced two new senior

appointments. This comes following significant growth by the firm in its core offering of PR,

media training and content creation. The company, which was founded by Jonathan Healy in

2017 is continuing to expand its operations with the addition of new service offerings such as

commercial podcast production.

Healy Communications has appointed Mary O’Neill and Fiona Corcoran as Client Managers,

bringing the number of people employed by the company nationally to eight. In addition to

these appointments Ciara McDonagh has been promoted to the role of Client Director at the

company.

Mary O’Neill has over two decades’ experience in the media. She’s been a news reader and

reporter both for Beat 102 103 and WLR. During her 18 years at The Broadcast Centre, she

also produced and presented a number of programmes, and co-hosted both stations’

flagship breakfast shows. She presented magazine programme The Sunday Grill on Beat

102 103 and was also the host of WLR’s arts and culture show On the Fringe. She’s the

current presenter of the station’s business programme The Hot Desk.

Mary recently completed a Masters in Digital Marketing at WIT (now SETU) and prior to

joining Healy Communications, she was WLR’s Online Content Coordinator; responsible for

writing and gathering editorial content for the station’s website, as well steering its social

media platforms.

Mary is a skilled and experienced MC and has been involved in many events; from the St

Patrick’s Day parade in Waterford City, to WLR’s annual Christmas Appeal for the St Vincent

de Paul, to high profile music festivals. She has made several documentaries and feature

series for radio during her career. She has a degree in Journalism from DIT, where she

graduated in 2000.

Fiona Corcoran joined Healy Communications in October 2022. Fiona has a wealth of

experience in communications having worked in media for more than 20 years.

Fiona was editor and producer of the award-winning talk show on Cork’s 96FM, The Opinion

Line, which she also presented. Fiona was the senior news reporter with Cork’s 96FM and

C103 for six years during which time she built up a strong list of contacts and ensured there

was local content that both informed and entertained the listeners. She was also

responsible for generating content for social media.

Managing Partner of Healy Communications, Jonathan Healy said: “I am delighted to

welcome both Mary and Fiona to our growing team at Healy Communications. We continue

to build a strong and robust team at Healy Communications as we expand our offices in

Cork, Dublin and Waterford. What makes us different is that all of our team have a

background in the media. We have all worked in various media outlets from national

broadcast to print and TV. Our team has extensive experience in media and PR. We are

also continuing to grow our client base at a rapid pace as we expand our service offerings.

Our media training and crisis media management divisions have grown rapidly over the last

year especially.”

Healy Communications is a leading national PR agency, based in Cork with offices in Dublin

and Waterford. The company offers services that include PR, crisis, communications, media

training, MC services, podcast production and content creation.