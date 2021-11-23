Jobs boost for city with Tegus expansion

Justine Dwyer

There was good news on the jobs front for Waterford last week with the announcement that an American based technology and business company is to set up its EMEA headquarters in the city and create up to 100 jobs over the next two years.

Tegus, which provides business and market intelligence for key decision makers, was co-founded in San Francisco by twin brothers Michael and Thomas Elnick, Tegus conducts and collects research and data to produce the largest and most comprehensive primary information platform. The company now serves more than 1,000 customers worldwide, including investment firms, corporations and consultancies.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, David Cashman, Vice President of EMEA at Tegus and Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland.

The new Waterford centre, which is supported by IDA Ireland, will enable Tegus to further expand its global content and data sets by supporting more local customers and covering a growing number of international companies on its platform.

“We are seeing more and more institutional investors and corporations incorporating qualitative and primary research into their processes to make better and faster decisions,” said Thomas Elnick, founder and co-CEO of Tegus.

David Cashman, Vice President of EMEA at Tegus, said he knew that Waterford boasts great talent and the company could now offer global level tech jobs to this local talent. “We look forward to building the Tegus brand in Waterford as one of the premier tech companies to build and grow your career,” he added.

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins warmly welcomed the announcement, saying it was fantastic to see another IDA jobs announcement for Waterford on the back of recent announcements by Bausch & Lomb, Repligen and Horizon Therapeutics.

“This is a further vote of confidence in Waterford as an attractive location for inward investment. I have been working closely with the Tanaiste to emphasise the importance of job creation in Waterford and the wider South East region.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said the announcement was great news for the South-East and a real boost for Waterford City. “Once again it demonstrates we have the skills and talent available in all parts of the country to attract foreign direct investment,” he added.