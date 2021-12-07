Marian Duggan honoured for service to the community

Mullinavat Community Centre Committee: Back row (left to right): Sean Lannon, Anne Matthews, Jim Fitzpatrick, Peter McDonald, Eamonn Donovan, Michael Reade, Tom Farrell and Marie Morrissey. Front row (left to right): Paul Mansfield (chairperson), Marian Duggan and Tom Duggan (treasurer)

At a function in Mullinavat Community Centre, on Saturday 20th November, Marian Duggan was honoured for her many years of service to the community. Marian has been involved in many facets of community life in Mullinavat for several years and retired as treasurer of Mullinavat Community Centre in mid-2020. Due to Covid restrictions, the committee of the community centre was unable to organise a function to thank her for her dedicated years of service until now.

Marian’s family and representatives from the many organisations in the parish were invited to attend and many tributes were paid to Marian for her contribution to the Community Centre. Marian was a founder member of the Community Centre, oversaw its construction and was hugely influential in overseeing the finances of the centre.

Although retiring from the role of treasurer, Marian continues to make a huge contribution to community life in Mullinavat. She is currently chairperson of Mullinavat & District Active Retirement Association . Presentations were made to Marian by Paul Mansfield (chairperson) and Tom Duggan (treasurer), of Mullinavat Community Centre.

Marian Duggan thanking the commmittee for the presentation.