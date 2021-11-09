Moran hangs up inter-county boots

After 143 games for Waterford in League and Championship, Waterford senior hurler Kevin Moran (34) announced his inter-county retirement last week. The De La Salle clubman retires with two Munster titles, two National Hurling League titles and two All-Stars to his name. The midfielder also represented his county in three All-Ireland finals – in 2008, 2017 and 2020.

“After 16 years I have decided the time is right for me to step away from inter-county hurling and to concentrate on putting more time into my club De La Salle,” he said.

“I would like to thank everyone that has been involved with all the Waterford senior hurling teams during my time on county panels. In particular, I would like to thank the Waterford fans, my club DLS, family, friends and my wife Aoife for being so supportive through all the good and bad days. I would really like to wish all the very best to Liam Cahill and all the Waterford backroom and panel for next year. Up the Deise.”