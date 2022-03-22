Music Generation Songwriting Programme at Newtown School.

The results of the Music Generation Waterford songwriting workshop at Newtown School will soon be revealed as the finishing touches are currently being applied to the songs which were written and recorded at the school last month.

Newtown transition year students working on their songwriting with Music Generation.

Music Generation Waterford musicians Conor Clancy and Darragh O’Connor along with teacher Mrs Keappock have been working with students over the last three months on creating beats using music tech app. as a foundation for song writing, lyric writing, melody, harmony, song structure, creative arrangement and recording.

The students recorded several original songs which are currently being mixed.