Pledge to build ‘a truly European TU’

Kieran Walsh

It was a day of great celebration according to the President of the newly launched South East

Technical University, Professor Veronica Campbell on Monday when the doors of Waterford’s new

Educational institution were officially opened.

An audience of over 400 gathered for the occasion which was also attended by Minister for Further

and Higher Education Simon Harris. Minister Harris said the university would help power growth, job

creation and investment as well as tackling the issue of access to higher education.

Chairman of the governing body of SETU and former provost of TCD, Dr. Patrick Prendergast, spoke

of his commitment to the new university. A native of Oulart in Wexford, Dr. Prendergast addressed

the gathering via Zoom from the Carlow Campus and noted how there were

over 18,000 students currently registered at SETU.

“Today we proudly announce to the world that our new university is here and we are ready to take

on the challenges of building a university that will deliver for the South East through cutting edge

educational programmes, advanced research and societal engagement.”

He mentioned the multi campus approach with Waterford, Carlow and a planned new campus in

Wexford and also the possibility of Kilkenny in the future. He said the whole region was behind the

new university.

Dr. Prendergast pointed out how lucky SETU was, to have Professor Campbell as the university’s new

President, adding that she saw great potential for the south east region. “I’m personally delighted to

be celebrating this occasion with our students and staff and with all who have a stake in the success

of SETU – civic leadership throughout the south east, industry collaborators, higher education

colleagues and the wider networks of SETU supporters throughout the region. It is together that we

are strongest and together that we will build a truly European technological university.”

Deputy Paul Kehoe from Wexford, who is on the higher education committee noted in his speech

from Carlow that the south east had suffered a brain drain annually to universities outside the

region and 14,000 students are currently studying away from Waterford.

He said now the south east had a new dynamic to attract investment in IT, Pharma and innovation

which was less possible before. Research was key said Deputy Kehoe and he hoped

the new university would be allowed borrow for expansion. Deputy Kehoe also said he liked to hear

the President speak on the global ambition of the new university of the south east and that there

was a bright future ahead.

Concerns over the issue of student housing were also raised by speakers. Professor Campbell said

she wanted to oversee a new student housing programme and also an improvement in public

transport in the region for students to get to college, if they are living at home.