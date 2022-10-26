Sanction for formal negotiations to proceed on acquisition of Crystal site

Justine Dwyer

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, has described approval for SETU to

enter negotiations regarding the former Waterford Crystal site as “substantial progress.”

Speaking in Waterford on Monday (yesterday) to officially open SETU, the Minister also said he was

very conscious of the commercial sensitivity surrounding the negotiations at the moment but

believed a lot of progress had been made.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins also welcomed the news that approval has been granted to SETU

to enter negotiations with the vendor to acquire the former Waterford Crystal site on the Cork Road.

Senator Cummins said: “I’m delighted to receive confirmation from my colleague Minister Harris

that he has given SETU approval to enter negotiations with the owner of the former Waterford

Crystal site. Funding has been ringfenced for this acquisition project which is essential to the future

growth of the new university.”

“A great deal of work was done by the former WIT in relation to the acquisition of this site in terms

of dialogue, negotiation and valuations, therefore it is my hope that that this banked work at the

front end of the process will yield the desired result at the backend of the process. A robust

valuation exercise has been undertaken incorporating many elements and the Department of Public

Expenditure and Reform were satisfied to sanction the negotiating parameters,” said Senator

Cummins.

He added: “Obviously, a commercially sensitive process has to be entered into from this point which

we must all fully respect, however the ringfenced funding to make this acquisition happen is

available and I am hopeful that agreement can be found without delay”.

Senator Cummins concluded by saying: “While some detractors will say there isn’t a need for

additional land for our new university, I think they completely miss the importance of this site from

both a practical and symbolic perspective. Not only will it future proof the growth of the university in

Waterford, it will also give an enormous lift to the people of Waterford to know that a site which

once employed thousands of people will be repurposed to educate and accommodate the next

generation of young workers.”