Solas Cancer Support Centre 2021 Virtual Run and Walk for Life raises €150,000

Over 2,500 people joined forces ‘virtually’ to run or walk for the Solas Cancer Support Centre and collectively raised €150,000.

The people of Waterford and the South East, and quite a number from overseas, turned out in their orange t-shirts over the weekend of October 8th to 11th.

Family generations- grandparents, parents and children – running and walking together, along with clubs, schools and organisations who all had one common goal in mind, to #GoOrangeforSolas and supporting those on a cancer journey.

There was no finish line this year but the winners of the Run & Walk for Life are all those adults and children who will now benefit from the services the Solas Cancer Support Centre provide thanks to generosity of the community.

On announcing the amount raised this year from the Virtual Run and Walk for Life Barry Monaghan, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the charity, spoke of his appreciation to all who took part: “For 2,500 participants to raise €150,000 is just astonishing. We are very grateful to all the runners, walkers and fundraisers. The funds generated will be used to help fund our services, both in Waterford and in our west Waterford service, in 2022. Since the service fully reopened in July we have seen client numbers increase and we are pleased to be now delivering our full range of support services again.”

Tracy McDaid, Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre explains how the event this year was such a huge success: “The Run and Walk for Life would not be possible without the help of our main sponsors and all of our supporters. We would like to thank our Media Sponsor Beat and our Event Sponsor UPMC Whitfield Hospital- we are so fortunate to have their support in making the 2021 Virtual Run and Walk for Life such a success.”

Solas offers free support services to those affected by cancer, their families and carers in the Waterford and West Waterford area. A wide range of services are available including Counselling Complementary Therapies, Acupuncture, Meditation, Yoga and Art Psychotherapy for children and adolescents as well as a range of support webinars. For enquiries please call the Solas Cancer Support Centre on 051 304604 or email info@solascentre.ie.

L-R: Sho Lyons, Beat Breakfast Presenter; Barry Monaghan, Chair of the Solas Cancer Support Centre; and Gwen Daniels, Chief Nursing Officer for UPMC in Ireland and General Manager of UPMC Whitfield Hospital. Photo: Garrett Fitzgerald