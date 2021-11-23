‘Star of The Sea’ Christmas Lights at Coastguard Cultural Centre

The Coastguard Cultural Centre and Café is a jewel in Tramore’s crown and this Christmas it will be shining extra bright with a wonderful free ‘Star of the Sea’ Christmas lights celebration from November 25th to the New Year.

The Coastguard Centre is open daily but for the Christmas season, it will open late from Thursday to Saturday until 8 pm to let as many people as possible come along to enjoy the new festive lighting display.

The team at Every Event who have created wonderful light displays for Winterval and many other festivals are on board to ensure that the ‘Star of the Sea’ is a huge success.

Upon arrival to the Coastguard Cultural Centre, the festive light display will illuminate the area with garlands and fairy lights leading into the courtyard where a traditional Dickens scene will be on display with lantern lights, garland and ribbons along with a unique seasonal photo opportunity spot for visitors.

Upon arriving at the Coastguard’s gardens the display will offer a wow factor. The team have outlined that the centrepiece will be a Santa’s Post Box with a giant ‘Star of the Sea’ sitting above it shining out over Tramore Bay. Santa’s post box will be festively decorated and the children of Tramore are invited to follow the tunnel of fairy lights up to the post box to post the most important letter of the year.

In the sea view, gardens at the centre surrounding Santa’s post box will be a light-filled magical seaside with large fairy-lit shards of light leading into a Tramore themed sea scene made of fairy lights and handmade fibre-glass props featuring sea creatures and ensuring a magical light-filled seaside theme for Tramore.

The Café and the gift shop hosted by Coastguard Creative Crafters will open each day and evening of the event. The Café will be providing the usual mix of seasonal treats and drinks. Crafts can be browsed at the Coastguard Centre and on the website which offers an online gift shop showcasing the pieces from Coastguard Creatives.For further details see www.coastguardculturalcentre.ie

PHOTOS: NOEL BROWNE.