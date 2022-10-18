The ultimate playground at Toys4Engineers

From electric mopeds to VR headsets and 3D printers, SETU Arena was the ultimate playground for

engineers and tech lovers during the Toys4Engineers Expo recently.

Over 80 companies from across Ireland showcased their technologies and innovations at the event

which was organised by Waterford Chamber, in partnership with Engineering the South East and

sponsored by Energia.

Speaking after the event, Gerald Hurley, CEO Waterford Chamber said: “Early feedback suggests this

was the best Toys4Engineers Expo yet and that is down to the fantastic exhibitors who turned up on

the day with the very latest technologies. The atmosphere was electric and I have never seen such

enthusiastic networking.

“The amount of business done on the day was heartening with plenty of promises of follow up

meetings and of course we had over 80 meetings during our Meet the Buyer offering. At the end of

the day, as a Chamber our main goal here was to bring businesses together to generate sales leads

and make new contacts. From what we saw on the day, this was certainly achieved.”

Running concurrently to the Expo was the Green Conference, which was opened by Grace O’Sullivan

MEP and boasted the best in speakers, including Stephen Kent, Waterford native and CEO of

Business Eireann; Klaus Habfast from Grenoble in France, the European Green Capital for 2022 and

Bill Wilson, NTT Data UK, among others.

In the region of 1,000 people passed through the Arena during the day and plans are already afoot

with Thursday, October 5 th 2023 confirmed for next year’s event.

For more information see www.toys4engineers.ie