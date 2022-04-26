Waterford Chamber Business Expo open to all

With over 100 exhibitors, the Waterford Chamber Business Expo, which takes place on Thursday, May 12th in Tom Murphy Car Sales Mercedes Benz on the Cork Road, is set to bring the business community back together again after a two year absence.

Barry Murphy, Tom Murphy Car Sales; John McSweeney, Waterford Chamber President and Mark Burke, Tom Murphy Car Sales, officially launching the Waterford Chamber Business Expo, which will take place on Thursday, May 12th from 4pm – 7pm at Tom Murphy Car Sales, Cork Road. Photo: Garrett Fitzgerald Photography.

‘The Ultimate Business After Hours’, is the perfect opportunity to re-connect and network, generate sales leads and support local enterprise, whether you decide to exhibit or not.

Sponsored by Waterford Local Enterprise Office, the Expo will have a number of interesting features – WLR will be broadcasting live, free tea/coffee and snacks will be provided by Musgrave Marketplace, businesses are going all out with their displays and there will be plenty of surprises, giveaways and spot prizes along the way!

Speaking about the event, Waterford Chamber President John McSweeney said: “This event will be bursting with positivity after the tough two years we have gone through. There’s no sitting down allowed – it’s all about meeting new people, doing business and enjoying an afternoon away from the office. We are so happy to see the return of the Chamber Business Expo and it has certainly become one of the highlights of our year. It’s about supporting local, so we would encourage all business people to stop by on the day and make the most of the Expo experience.”

Jacqui Gaule, Waterford Local Enterprise Office, said: “We are delighted to be associated with this event and look forward to reconnecting with the business community. It goes to the very heart of what Waterford Local Enterprise Office is about, working with our business peers to create a better, safer and more successful working environment.”

Barry Murphy, Tom Murphy Car Sales added: “We can’t wait to have the Expo back on our premises. It’s been six years since it was last here and we still have fond memories of that day. It is such a fun and positive event and I know this year will be all the more special, as we have missed out on so many networking opportunities over the past two years. Our doors are open and we look forward to welcoming you!”

The Business Expo is open to both Chamber members and non-members to attend and exhibition stands are just €150+VAT, which includes the provision of a pod table.

To book your stand, please go to www.waterfordchamber.ie/events