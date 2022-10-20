Waterford needs graveyards for different faiths.

Justine Dwyer

Twenty per cent of Waterford City’s population was not born in Ireland

according to local Fianna Fail councillor Eamon Quinlan this week who has

called for a burial ground for different faiths.

At the most recent Metropolitan meeting of Waterford City and County

Council, Cllr Quinlan raised the fact that Waterford City now has demographic

information to show that 20% of the Cities population was not originally born

in Ireland.

An important implication of this, he said, was that all burial grounds in the

County are either under the control of the local authority or in the hands of

one of Irelands Christian denominations. “As many people living in Waterford

now come from countries with predominantly non-Christian faiths such as

Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism and more, I feel some sort of provision

needed to be made to provide graveyards for them, so that they may observe

their religions funeral rights.”

Commenting on this after the meeting Cllr Quinlan said “We have a very

diverse community in Waterford. It has built up relatively quickly and

unfortunately, many resources to accommodate their needs simply are not

there. Most immigrants are relatively young, are working and have young

families of their own. As such, there hasn’t been a huge demand for burial

spaces. This of course will change over time.”

“We have vibrant communities from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria and

so on. We have some of the oldest graveyards in the country but they either

operate on the Christian or non-denominational spectrum. The problem with

an offering of Christian or non-Christian is that it does not offer a clear choice

for other religions to observe their funeral rights in their own consecrated

ground.”

We in Waterford have some of the best of Irelands past, he maintained, “but

that does not mean we should be caught on the hop about our future.”

The provision of such fundamental services by local authorities, he said was

notoriously patchy around the country with large swathes of the country

without any such diverse religious provision.

Responding to Cllr Quinlan, the head of Waterford’s Environmental and

outdoor services team, Mr Raymond Moloney advised that the Council was

using its new non-denominational graveyard to provide such services when the

need arises. This has led, he said to a small section of the graveyard already

having a number of persons of the Islamic faith buried there and that this

would be the Council’s plan for the foreseeable future.

“I think it is great that we have a small provision in place but I think this fails to

take on my point. A small section of one graveyard, that while non-

denominational, as it is across the road from the local Catholic Church is seen

by many as having an affiliation, is not proper planning for communities that

now make up almost a 5 th of our Cities population,” said Cllr. Quinlan.

“We still have large swathes of land banks on our cities edge. We have most of

it designated for future housing. Housing is badly needed but we must never

forget, we are building communities, not just houses. That means we need to

include areas such as parks, educational spaces and yes graveyards for the

population that will occupy these areas.”

A small corner of a pre-existing graveyard is a short-term solution, and not a

way to make our new Irish Citizens feel respected and included in our society

going forward, concluded Cllr. Quinlan.