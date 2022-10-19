Waterford scoops 14 prestigious food awards

Food and drink producers from Co. Waterford were awarded for their hard work on Friday
30 September by scooping titles in the prestigious Blas na hÉireann Awards.
The Irish Food Awards, celebrating and rewarding the very best tasting Irish food and drink
products, and the passionate, driven producers who make it, held the ceremony in Dingle.
A total of eight different Waterford producers won, spanning nine different categories,
including the Chef’s Larder and Best in County titles going to Irish Gourmet Butter.
And across all the winning categories, producers brought home an incredible 14 different
awards, with six gold, four silver and two bronze.
Co. Waterford also had two nominated producers in the awards – Faithlegg Hotel and
Glorious Sushi.
Winners include:
Dairy:
Producer: Irish Gourmet Butter
Dairy – Butter (flavoured)
Gold – Garlic & Herb Butter
Silver – Lemon & Herb Butter
Producer: Knockanore Cheese
Cheese – Hard (Added Flavour)
Gold – Signature Tastes Allenwood Cheese
Bread:
Producer: Walsh’s Bakehouse
Morning Baked Goods – Baps and Floury Buns
Gold – Dunnes Stores Simply Better Handmade Waterford Blaa
Savoury Snacks, Drinks:
Producer – Viking Irish Drinks
White Spirits & Liqueurs
Gold – Viking Irish White Wine Liqueur
Seafood, Terrines and Paté:
Producer: Planté
Terrines/Paté – Vegetarian
Gold – Lentil Paté
Silver – Lentil with Cherry and Cranberry
Meat:
Producer: Dawn Meats
Lamb added flavour category
Gold – Specially selected Premium West of Ireland Lamb Guard of Honour with Rosemary
and Garlic Salt Rub
Bronze – Butchers Selection lamb burger with salt and pepper and citrus and herb crust
Ready Meals & Prepared Foods:
Producer: Pipin Pear
Baby & Children’s Food
Silver – Mamia Pasta Bolognese
Bronze – Pipin Pear Cheesy Chicken Pasta
Savoury Pantry:
Producer: Slice Wood Fire Pizza
Savoury Sauces – Tomato
Silver – Slice Pizza/Pasta Sauce
Chef’s Larder:
Producer: Irish Gourmet Butter
An Leabhar Pastry Butter
Best in County:
Irish Gourmet Butter
Nominated producers include, who all received a certificate:
Faithlegg Hotel
Glorious Sushi
Of the winners at the awards, four were members of Taste Waterford, including Irish
Gourmet Butter, Knockanore Cheese, Viking Irish Drinks and Walsh’s Bakehouse.
Now in its 15th year, Blas na hÉireann saw a huge increase in entries across all categories
along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year. During the
judging, which took place over June and July, almost 3000 entries were judged, the highest
on record.
For more news on food and drink producers, retail and hospitality in Co. Waterford, visit:
www.tastewaterford.ie