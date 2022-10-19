Waterford scoops 14 prestigious food awards

Food and drink producers from Co. Waterford were awarded for their hard work on Friday

30 September by scooping titles in the prestigious Blas na hÉireann Awards.

The Irish Food Awards, celebrating and rewarding the very best tasting Irish food and drink

products, and the passionate, driven producers who make it, held the ceremony in Dingle.

A total of eight different Waterford producers won, spanning nine different categories,

including the Chef’s Larder and Best in County titles going to Irish Gourmet Butter.

And across all the winning categories, producers brought home an incredible 14 different

awards, with six gold, four silver and two bronze.

Co. Waterford also had two nominated producers in the awards – Faithlegg Hotel and

Glorious Sushi.

Winners include:

Dairy:

Producer: Irish Gourmet Butter

Dairy – Butter (flavoured)

Gold – Garlic & Herb Butter

Silver – Lemon & Herb Butter

Producer: Knockanore Cheese

Cheese – Hard (Added Flavour)

Gold – Signature Tastes Allenwood Cheese

Bread:

Producer: Walsh’s Bakehouse

Morning Baked Goods – Baps and Floury Buns

Gold – Dunnes Stores Simply Better Handmade Waterford Blaa

Savoury Snacks, Drinks:

Producer – Viking Irish Drinks

White Spirits & Liqueurs

Gold – Viking Irish White Wine Liqueur

Seafood, Terrines and Paté:

Producer: Planté

Terrines/Paté – Vegetarian

Gold – Lentil Paté

Silver – Lentil with Cherry and Cranberry

Meat:

Producer: Dawn Meats

Lamb added flavour category

Gold – Specially selected Premium West of Ireland Lamb Guard of Honour with Rosemary

and Garlic Salt Rub

Bronze – Butchers Selection lamb burger with salt and pepper and citrus and herb crust

Ready Meals & Prepared Foods:

Producer: Pipin Pear

Baby & Children’s Food

Silver – Mamia Pasta Bolognese

Bronze – Pipin Pear Cheesy Chicken Pasta

Savoury Pantry:

Producer: Slice Wood Fire Pizza

Savoury Sauces – Tomato

Silver – Slice Pizza/Pasta Sauce

Chef’s Larder:

Producer: Irish Gourmet Butter

An Leabhar Pastry Butter

Best in County:

Irish Gourmet Butter

Nominated producers include, who all received a certificate:

Faithlegg Hotel

Glorious Sushi

Of the winners at the awards, four were members of Taste Waterford, including Irish

Gourmet Butter, Knockanore Cheese, Viking Irish Drinks and Walsh’s Bakehouse.

Now in its 15th year, Blas na hÉireann saw a huge increase in entries across all categories

along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year. During the

judging, which took place over June and July, almost 3000 entries were judged, the highest

on record.

