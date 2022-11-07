New Waterford Clinic – Roche Injury Clinic

Roche Injury Clinic provides the highest standard of care possible to help you recover from injury and become pain free. All of the treatments which they offer are in line with the latest research and advancements in physical therapy. David Roche is a multidisciplinary therapist with BSc, Pg Dip’s, MSc and specialist degrees in Sports Medicine, Sports Rehabilitation, Sport & Exercise and Strength & Conditioning.

“I am driven by the desire to help improve my patients’ quality of life using relevant proven protocols,” he explains. “Alongside the busy clinic we regularly have professional athletes in for treatment and performance sessions. Get in touch for a full run down of all the services we offer at Roche Injury Clinic.”

Roche Injury Clinic are bringing their leading brand of health care to Waterford city and county. David and the team will be working out of the world class facility at Xtreme CSC, Lacken Road, Waterford where they will provide physiotherapy, injury rehabilitation and high-performance sessions.

With years of experience and proven results working with everyone from International Irish Football teams, Olympic Champions, the General Public, Fitness Enthusiasts, Post Operative Patients, plus injuries of all backgrounds. To book your session just call or text 087-9681987. Keep an eye out on social media for some videos showing you the amazing environment and equipment that Roche Injury Clinic will expose you to.