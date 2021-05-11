No Covid cases at UHW for first time in 2021

Jordan Norris

At the time of writing, there were no cases of COVID-19 on site at University Hospital Waterford.

The incidence rate in Waterford is currently 70.6 per 100,000 of population – with the national average at 129.7. Just seven counties in Ireland have a lower incidence rate at present, including Kilkenny and Wexford.

The incidence rate has risen significantly in three local electoral areas in the county – those being Waterford City South, Dungarvan and Lismore.

Lismore went from a rate of 46.6 cases per 100,000 people to 111.9, after 12 cases were confirmed in the fortnight to Monday May 3rd. Dungarvan rose from 44 to 97.6, after 20 cases were confirmed.

Waterford City South has had 30 cases in the two-week period, with the incidence rate there at 133.0.

There have been significant improvements in both Waterford City East and Portlaw/Kilmacthomas. Waterford City East’s incidence rate has fallen from 100 down to 34.8, while Portlaw/Kilmacthomas has the lowest incidence rate after less than 5 cases were recorded in the two-week period.

Tramore/Waterford City West has an incidence rate of 53.6, with 12 cases confirmed.

Figures obtained by the Sunday Independent newspaper, outline that 92 patients contracted COVID-19 at UHW earlier this year. Those people were admitted for other reasons but contracted the virus on site.

The vaccination process has sped up significantly, with people in their 50s receiving their first doses this week.

Waterford’s walk-in test centre will continue to stay open. The facility has been open for the last fortnight beside the appointment-only test centre at Kilcohan. It’s for anyone over the age of 18 who is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but who wants to get tested. It serves Waterford, Tramore and the surrounding areas.

Businesses are beginning to open up this week as restrictions are further eased, with personal services and the construction sector making a return yesterday (Monday) and non-essential retailers re-opening their doors on Monday May 17th.