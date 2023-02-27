PARADE RING FOR KELYN

National boxing champion Kelyn Cassidy has been announced as the Grand Marshall of the 2023 Waterford St Patrick’s Day parade.

The 24-year-old representative of Saviour’s Crystal Club is also a leading member Irish Amateur Boxing Team. He is the reigning and back-to-back National Senior Elite Light Heavyweight champion and reached the quarter-finals of the last World Championships in Belgrade.

Speaking at his reveal as this year’s Grand Marshall, the Mayor of Waterford City & County, Cllr. John O’Leary said: “Kelyn was a wonderful suggestion as Grand Marshall this year, as our theme is ‘The Best of Waterford’. He is a true champion in the ring, and a gentleman outside it. I have no doubt he will be a leader in our community in years to come. I’d like to congratulate him on being named the Grand Marshall for this special day in our annual calendar.”

Kelyn cites the people of Waterford as a big inspiration when he is competing in the boxing ring. “I receive amazing support from home whenever I’m competing abroad. My family and club are always behind me, and I know the people of Waterford are too. I’ll be counting on their support this year as I attempt to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic team. That process starts in Poland this June at the European games.”

Chairperson of the festival organising committee, Johnny Codd added: “Kelyn’s recent victories, including becoming a two-time National Elite Champion, have inspired us all and we are proud to have him represent Waterford on our national holiday.”

On Friday 17th March, the Parade will start, as usual, at 1pm, with entries gathering at the Bridge Street end of the Quay. It leads off from the Bus Station and will proceed along past the Clock Tower and the Plaza, concluding at the Parnell Street end of the Mall.

To find out more details of the St. Patricks Day three-day festival visit stpatricksfestivalwaterford.com or keep an eye on social media.