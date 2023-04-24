REQUIEM FOR A HERO

Waterford and the world mourns loss of magnetic motorsport star

Craig Breen, the hugely talented and popular rally driver who tragically lost his life in an accident in Croatia last week, will be laid to rest in Ferrybank today (Tuesday).

The 33-year-old from Slieverue Via Waterford was the country’s most magnetic motorsport personality. He is deeply mourned by his parents Jackie and Ray, heartbroken sister Kellie, brother-in-law Darragh and godson Bobbie, along with his extended family, cherished friends, and countless others across the motorsport community.

In a tribute, the Breen family said Craig died “doing what he loved most” and quoted American writer Chuck Palahniuk’s line: “The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.”

His friend and fellow rally veteran Mick Morrissey was among those left stunned and devastated by what happened to “a total gentleman” who gave so much back to the sport and had the interests of safe driving at heart, being aware of his own mortality more than most.

“We watched Craig grow up, come up through the ranks, and reach the top level of World Championship Rallying. We were so proud of him around Waterford” the “totally gutted” Kilmeaden man said on Saturday.

After reposing in his home on Monday (2.30–9pm), Craig’s removal will take place at 12.15 on Tuesday, walking from his home to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Jamie O’Keeffe