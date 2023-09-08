Pioneering Co-Educational Boarding in Ireland in 2023

Bringing Excellence, Tradition, and Innovation Together

In a groundbreaking stride, Rockwell College stands as the first and only co-educational Catholic boarding school in Ireland, marking an exciting milestone in its history. Nestled on a sprawling 100-acre campus in Co. Tipperary, Rockwell College has been a beacon of academic brilliance and holistic development. Now, in its first year of co-education in 2023, it welcomes girl boarders, transforming the educational landscape.

Traditionally, girl boarders at Rockwell College resided with local host families. However, this year heralds a new era where they can reside on the campus. This change significantly benefits parents, offering a single drop-off location, a central point of contact, and fostering sibling support within the same nurturing environment.

The introduction of co-education opens a world of opportunities for girls to engage in Rockwell’s extensive array of extra-curricular activities. From hockey, rugby, and GAA to music, art, and swimming, every talent finds a platform for growth. Rockwell College believes in fostering a holistic development journey where students can explore their passions and discover their potential.

At the heart of Rockwell College’s legacy lies its academic excellence. In the 2023 Leaving Certificate exams, an impressive 77% of students achieved results surpassing the National Average. This accomplishment underscores the institution’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel not only in academics but in life.

Current 6thclass pupils and prospective 2024 1st Year students are invited to join us for a Taster Sleepover Night on Friday, October 27th, starting at 5:00 PM and concluding at 10:00am on Saturday, October 28th.

For more information on Tasters Night please contact Michael Doyle, residence manager by email: residence.manager@rockwellcollege.ie or by phone: 062-614444

www.rockwellcollege.ie

Audrey O’Byrne – Principal

“.. the opening of residential facilities for our girls is a natural progression for Rockwell College. This step has been part of the plan for the future of Rockwell College for many years and it is greatly welcomed by all parties. Girls have attended Rockwell College for 35 years and now our boarding girls can enjoy the same quality educational experience as our boarding boys”.