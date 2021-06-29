Seamus Ryan elected Metropolitan Mayor

Jordan Norris

Labour Party Councillor Seamus Ryan has been elected as the Mayor of the Metropolitan District of Waterford for the forthcoming twelve months.

Cllr. Ryan, who previously served as Mayor of Waterford in 2004, will take over from Independent Councillor Davy Daniels, who saw his third term come to an end.

Cllr. Jason Murphy (Fianna Fail) will serve as the Deputy Mayor of the Metropolitan District, having seen off Cllr. Jim Griffin (Sinn Fein) and Cllr. Jody Power (Green Party) in voting for the position.

Cllr. Ryan was elected Mayor unopposed. The nomination of Cllr. Ryan was proposed by Cllr. Jody Power and seconded by Cllr. Susan Gallagher (Green Party).

The WIT librarian spoke of his immense pride and delight having been conferred on Monday evening last. He began his speech by thanking the outgoing mayor, Cllr. Daniels and the outgoing Deputy Mayor, Cllr. Mary Roche (Independent) as well as paying tribute to the work of frontline staff in the fight against COVID-19. He spoke of the importance of driving on key projects and supporting those who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

“As we look forward to the coming year, there is a growing optimism in Waterford as the economy and society start to re-open. Those lucky enough to keep their employment are starting to go back to work. However, I am aware that there are people who are struggling to make ends meet. They are deserving of the support of this Council. This Council is looking forward to making progress with key infrastructural projects in the next year – despite recent setbacks, I am confident that we will see much-needed progress on the North Quays project and we must not lose sight of the Michael Street development, which I believe to be equally important, as it will revitalise the whole city centre.” “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my wife Deirdre, and our children, Cliodhna, who is in Tanzania, Aibhilin, who is in Uthrecht, and Colm – who is in Ursuline Court, for their ongoing support. I would like to thank my employers Waterford Institute of Technology for their support in my role as a councillor, and I would like to thank the Waterford Labour Party. The support of everyone is really very much appreciated.”

Cllr. Jason Murphy (Fianna Fail) spoke of his honour in becoming Deputy Mayor of the Metropolitan District. He was proposed by Cllr. Lola O’Sullivan (Fine Gael) and seconded by Cllr. Joe Kelly (Independent). Cllr. Murphy received 8 votes for the role while Cllr. Jody Power received 6 and Cllr. Jim Griffin received 4.

“I’m very honoured to be Deputy Mayor, I’d like to thank my proposer and seconder and those who opposed me – it’s very important to have democracy and competition. I’m really looking forward to the year ahead.”

Cllr. Davy Daniels thanked everyone for their support in his twelve months as mayor – his 47th year as an elected member of Waterford City & County Council, and like Cllr. Ryan – took the opportunity to voice his appreciation of frontline workers.