Local Enterprise Office Waterford awards over one million in grant aid to local business in 2021

The Local Enterprise Office in Waterford released its 2021 grant aid figures last week.

€886,189 in financial grants were approved in 2021 to 32 applicants, with a further 95 businesses being approved Trading Online Vouchers to value of €192,609. This was added to the 2381 businesses who received training and mentoring in order to grow their business and increase employment in the county.

Manufacturing and technology were the biggest recipients with food manufacturing in particular a large growth area within the county, with 8 businesses receiving €231,174 in grant aid. This follows Waterford’s success in food production in recent years, with ten Waterford winners in the Blas na hEireann Awards in 2021.

The figures were announced by Senior Enterprise Development Officer with the LEO Waterford, Jacqui Gaule, who was joined by Mayor of Waterford City and County Cllr. Joe Kelly.

Mayor Kelly elaborated on the wider importance of these grants, “Waterford City and County Council’s Local Enterprise Office has awarded significant financial aid over the years, but this has never been more important than in the last 12 months to growing businesses in our county in 2021. This level of investment is sure to support job creation in Waterford. I would encourage any business who hopes to grow in 2022 to engage with our Local Enterprise Office and avail of the supports which are available.”

LEO Waterford Senior Enterprise Development Officer, Jacqui Gaule, and Mayor of Waterford City and County Cllr. Joe Kelly. Photo: David Murphy.

Jacqui explained the importance of the grants for manufacturing and internationally traded services, “Waterford has developed its talent pool significantly over the past decade and not only created an environment for indigenous entrepreneurs, it is now also attracting talent from outside the region. We at the Local Enterprise Office are delighted to assist where we can, both financially and with our expert mentors. We’ve seen a particular growth in businesses seeking support for manufacturing and internationally traded services.”

The Local Enterprise Office Waterford serves as a ‘first stop shop’ to provide strategic, administrative, technical and financial support and services to start, grow and develop micro and small business in Waterford.

It’s here to help you start a business, expand an existing business or reach new markets. It provides advice, information and supports in starting up or growing your business as part of a network of 31 Local Enterprise Offices across Ireland.

Contact your Local Enterprise Office Waterford for their latest training programmes and events schedule on www.localenterprise.ie/Waterford.