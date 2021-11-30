Remembering loved ones at Christmas with Waterford Rotary

Waterford Rotary Club’s 24th annual Memorial Christmas Tree is open every weekend from now until Christmas, at Ireland’s largest Christmas tree in John Robert’s Square, Waterford City, and will open daily from December 17th to Christmas Eve.

Christmas is such an important time for family, but it’s also a time when we most miss those loved ones who are lost to us. The Rotary Memorial Tree has become an important and cherished way for all of us to remember our friends and family. This is why the Rotary club’s partnership with Waterford Hospice and Solas Cancer Support Centre at this time of year is so vital and appropriate and why the Memorial Tree will, as always, be a central feature in Waterford City’s Winterval Festival.

As in recent years the Waterford public will have two ways to remember their loved ones. They can of course call to the Memorial Tree in John Roberts Square or one of its satellite venues across the City or post their memory on-line at www.waterfordhospice.ie/memorialtree.

Keith Palmer, President of the Rotary Club of Waterford said: “For so many years the Rotary Club of Waterford Memorial Christmas Tree has been at the heart of Christmas in Waterford, and we’re delighted that Solas Cancer Support Centre and Waterford Hospice will share the proceeds of the appeal this year. From now until Christmas the Waterford public can make a donation and record their memory on a memorial bow in John Roberts Square, or at one of our other locations. Also, this year we expect that more people than ever will visit the virtual Memorial Tree at www.waterfordhospice.ie/memorialtree where they can support Waterford Hospice and Solas Cancer Support Centre and post a message in the book of memories. Every message posted will be handwritten on a bow by one of our volunteers and hung on the tree in John Roberts Square.”

Tracy McDaid, Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre, explains: “The charity feels very honoured to be included as one of the chosen charities for this year’s event. The Memorial Tree has such a special place in people’s hearts and is a meaningful tradition to families in Waterford every Christmas time. We are very appreciative of the support of the Rotary Club in both raising funds and awareness of the services we provide. Monies raised will help the Solas Cancer Support Centre continue to provide free support services to people affected by cancer, their family and carers in Waterford and throughout the South-East.”

Danette Connolly, Chair of Waterford Hospice, said: “We are very grateful for the funding received from this fundraising event in memory of all whom have been known to our service and their families. This funding enables the continued development and expansion of Palliative Care Services for the local community.”

Pictured at the launch of the Memorial Tree were Orm Kenny, Waterford Rotary, Danette Connolly, Chair of Waterford Hospice, Tracy McDaid, Manager, Solas Centre, and Keith Palmer, President, Waterford Rotary. Photo: John Power

Weather permitting, the Memorial Tree will be open every weekend until Christmas and daily from December 17th to Christmas Eve.

UPMC Whitfield, Supervalu Hypercentre and Ardkeen Quality Food Store are hosting a Rotary Club Memorial Tree and people can also find ways to support the appeal at Waterford Shopping Centre Lisduggan, Quish’s Supervalu Tramore and Georges Court Shopping Centre.

For updates, check out https://www.facebook.com/waterfordrotaryclub/