SEMRA ‘deeply humbled’ by Ryan family donation

Jordan Norris

The South East Mountain Rescue Association has noted they are ‘deeply humbled’ by the generosity of the family of the late Gillian Ryan, following the donation of a significant sum of money to the group following a fundraiser in her memory.

Gillian (37) died in tragic circumstances when she was out running in the Comeragh Mountains earlier this year. Her body was found in a gully near Coumshingaun lake by rescue teams following a two day search which was led by SEMRA.

A fundraiser launched by Gillian’s husband Conor and former Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan raised in excess of €27,000.

A spokesperson for SEMRA expressed their gratitude and delight.

“The generosity of Gillian’s family and friends at such an extremely tough, sad and challenging time is deeply humbling. We do what we can do to help people where we can and this will help us to continue to do that whatever it is needed.” “Thanks to everyone that supported and raised money and awareness for this fundraiser and for SEMRA over the past few weeks.”

SEMRA also expressed their thanks to the Coast Guard Rescue 117, Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service, Search and Rescue Dog Association, Civil Defence Ireland and the many Mountain Rescue Ireland teams and local groups and businesses that played ‘vital and invaluable roles’ in the search and recovery option for Gillian.

Gillian took part in SEMRA’s last annual fundraiser, the Long Way Round in Clonmel in 2019. May Gillian rest in peace.