Sophia’s family thank ‘compassionate’ Carrick

Eoghan Dalton

The parents of a young girl who died tragically last week have thanked people across Carrick-on-Suir for their support through recent days.

They paid tribute to the “compassionate people” of Carrick who “carried us” in the wake of the heart-breaking death.

Over €60,000 has raised for the family of three-year-old Sophia Melnychuk after she was tragically killed last Tuesday afternoon, 13th April, in Carrickbeg.

The toddler suffered fatal injuries in the Castle Heights housing estate after being knocked down by a bus, and was pronounced dead soon after.

Tributes poured in for the family and a GoFundMe page was also set up to help support Sophia’s family. It quickly surpassed its €6,000 target and has been nearing €70,000 at the time of writing.

“Dear people of Carrick, on Tuesday our world was shattered by the tragic passing of our little girl,” parents Mariya and Andryi said on Facebook on Sunday night, along with their young boys Maxsum and Denis. “The worst thing that can ever happen to a parent has happened to us. The shock of it is so strong that you are just unable to function; unable to take in or retain any information; unable to do things for yourself. “The response to our tragedy in the community is truly astonishing. The compassionate, wonderful people of this town literally carried us through the last couple of days. We are so grateful for your unbelievable generosity, support, kind words, gestures and actions. You felt our pain as if it was your own. Thank you for making our suffering more bearable. Love from Mariya, Andryi, Maxsum and Denis xxxx.”

Along with their generous donations to help cover funeral costs, many posted tributes and messages of condolence for the family.

“We have been close friends with this family a long time and want to support them any way we can and as best we can. We have set up this go fund me to support the family financially to help with Sophia’s funeral and other costs,” said one donor.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses who may have dash-cam footage from when the tragedy happened last week.

Clonmel Garda Station can be contacted on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.