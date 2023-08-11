Waterford Youth Arts in association with Garter Lane Arts Centre

presents

The Blame . . and How to Avoid it

Written by Waterford Youth Arts and Liam Meagher

Directed by Liam Meagher

Following from the success last summer of I’m just a Girl, wtf would I know, director and playwright Liam Meagher returns to collaborate with the young theatre makers of Waterford Youth Arts to bring to the stage a riotous new play, fun for everyone. This year’s annual Youth Theatre summer project produced with the support of Garter Lane Arts Centre concludes a summer of rehearsals and collaboration for the young ensemble of performers aged 14 to 19 yrs. The Summer Project is the cornerstone of Waterford Youth Arts annual calendar.

“A hilarious coming of age play tackling dilemmas of the teenage variety. Watch this motley crew make plans, find love, and maybe beat the odds of disaster. Though considering who concocted the plan, the odds are pretty slim. Be enthralled by circus magic and fabulous storytelling and good fun”

Written and directed by Liam Meagher and performed by a passionate and talented group of teens, The Blame . . and How to Avoid it opens on Wednesday Aug 16th at Garter Lane Arts Centre for four nights only

Parental advisory: 13yrs +

Duration: – approx 70 mins

TICKETS: € 12:50 | € 10

TICKETS ONLINE https://garterlane.ie/events/wya-presents-the-blame-and-how-to-avoid-it/

GARTER LANE BOX OFFICE T 051 855 038