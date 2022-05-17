Chamber Expo shows Waterford is back in business

From product launches to birthday celebrations and incredible giveaways, it was an afternoon packed with great business stories at the Waterford Chamber Business Expo in Tom Murphy Car Sales on Thursday last (May 12th).

Sponsored by Waterford Local Enterprise Office, the event saw over 100 businesses network and support local business, as well as enjoying cocktails by The Reg, tacos by Chignon and refreshments from Musgrave Marketplace and High Horse Events.

Jackie Gaule LEO; Mayor Joe Kelly; Chamber President John McSweeney; Host, Barry Murphy – Tom Murphy Car Sales. Photos: Garrett Fitzgerald Photography

Deirdre Houlihan, Faithlegg House Hotel; Sinead Corcoran,The Tower Hotel & Leisure Centre; Alicia Maguire, WORKLAB.

Speaking at the event, Waterford Chamber President John McSweeney said: “I’m confident that if we continue to work together like we are here today, that can only be good for business.

“There is so much potential for Waterford right now, it’s hard not to be positive. It is heartening to see so many people reconnect after such a long absence, it brings an extra special atmosphere to today’s events. It has been wonderful going around to all the exhibitors and the innovation on display is simply astounding.”

He went on to thank the exhibitors, sponsors and Chamber members for their continued support, as well as WLR’s Oliver Carroll and Mary O’Neill, who were broadcasting live from the showroom throughout the event.

Jan O’Dwyer and Pat Dunphy, St Dominic’s CU.

Mayor of Waterford City and County Cllr Joe Kelly stopped by and had a walk around. Speaking to those in attendance, he said: “This is an extraordinary event and the atmosphere is fantastic. It’s all very positive and much needed after the pandemic. I want to thank Waterford Chamber for bringing everyone together in this way. Collaboration is key to building a stronger Waterford for all.”

Barry Murphy of Tom Murphy Car Sales said he was delighted to host such a positive event in his showrooms, while Jacqui Gaule of Waterford Local Enterprise Office said: “It is fantastic to see so many of our clients here today and it confirms to us why it was so important for us to partner with Waterford Chamber on this event. Our two organisations always work very well together and what we want to do here today is encourage everybody to do more business in Waterford.”

Mayor Joe Kelly pictured at The Munster Express stand with Linda Spillane, Kieran Foley and Liz McGough.